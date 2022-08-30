Valor Academy of Ohio Keeps Enrollment Open for the 22-23 School Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Academy of Ohio, a free local public community school, is excited to announce they are still accepting students in grades 4-8 for the 2022-2023 school year. Valor Academy, which started school in person on August 25, follows a flex learning model, which means students learn in a collaborative classroom setting with teacher-led instruction and with a digital curriculum. Using a project-based learning approach, teachers and students build richer relationships through 1:1 and small group instruction. Parents are encouraged to enroll their students now to avoid being waitlisted. They can do so by visiting ValorOH.org, calling 614-610-4544, or stopping by the school at 1330 Atcheson Street in Columbus, Ohio, 43203.

"The 2022/2023 school year has begun—everything is shining and sparkly and students are excited," said Marvis McGowan, The Executive Director of Valor Academy. "What a privilege to be a part of such an opportunity. We, here at Valor Academy, are extremely grateful for the chance to foster a love for education through a rigorous curriculum, and the entire Valor team is here to assist in any way needed," Marvis continued. "Our theme this year is TEAM, and a team is necessary for a school to be successful. Let's go Valor!"

Valor Academy is ideal for students, teachers, and staff who want to work in a secure and newly renovated facility with working air conditioning. Current open job positions include Dean of Students, Academic Support Specialist/Paraprofessional, and Special Education Teacher/Intervention Specialist. To learn more about enrolling your child or joining the Valor Academy team, call 614-610-4544 or visit ValorOH.org.

