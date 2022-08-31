Coral Springs executive named Toastmasters International President

Matt Kinsey becomes leader of global educational organization

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Kinsey, of Coral Springs, Florida, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Kinsey assumed the one-year term at the organization's 2022 International Convention, held in Nashville, Aug. 17-20.

Matt Kinsey, Toastmasters 2022-23 International President (PRNewswire)

Kinsey is the managing director and Chief Information Security Officer of IT Fusion, LLC in Coral Springs, Florida, which was formed in 2021 as a result of a merger between MK Tech Group and three other local IT firms. Kinsey oversees operations and security for this IT consulting firm that services small and medium-sized businesses in the South Florida area.

Kinsey holds a master's degree in computer information systems from the University of Phoenix, Arizona. He has a certificate in strategic management and was recognized with the Silver Beaver and Vigil Honor awards for his work with the Boy Scouts of America. As a Boy Scout volunteer for more than 25 years, he has held numerous positions within the organization, including Scoutmaster, district chairman, event chairman, and the council's camping chairman.

A Toastmaster since 2003, Kinsey is a charter member of his home club, Outspoken Toastmasters, in Coral Springs. He has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

"I have learned that to be most successful, you need to lead with your heart and not your head," he says. "There is no finer program than Toastmasters for helping people build their self-confidence, communication and leadership skills."

As International President, Kinsey is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors. He joins the following newly elected officers on the Toastmasters International 2022–2023 Executive Committee:

Morag Mathieson of Moehrendorf, Germany — International President-Elect

Radhi Spear of Piscataway, N.J. — First Vice President

Aletta Rochat of Cape Town , Western Cape, South Africa — Second Vice President

For more information about Toastmasters, visit www.toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toastmasters International