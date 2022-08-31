The Hershey Company Names Marlene Creighton Global Chief Sales Officer

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that Marlene Creighton has been named as Global Chief Sales Officer, effective September 5, 2022. After 26 years with Hershey, Phil Stanley, currently serving in this role, will transition out of the company to pursue his next opportunity following a very successful sales career at Hershey.

"In her four years at Hershey, Marlene has led incremental growth with our retail partners and is spearheading our commercial strategy as part of our company's Snacking Powerhouse vision. Her energy and passion for building diverse and inclusive teams, developing people and driving new capabilities are a perfect match for our growth ambition and employee experience," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and CEO. "I want to thank Phil for the legacy he has built here at Hershey to set us up for success in the future. From his earliest days on the retail floor to building our category management capabilities and partnering with our longstanding retail partners, his energy and influence have been felt across the company."

Marlene brings more than 20 years of CPG experience working across sales, category management and brands with P&G, Unilever and now Hershey. Throughout her career, she has a track record of building winning partnerships inside and outside of the company with retail partners and community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club and Champion for Kids. She is an advocate for mentoring and dedicates time to helping colleagues develop personally and professionally. Most importantly, Marlene is a mom, and she spends as much time as she can volunteering for her children's school and sports activities.

"As Hershey's Chief Global Sales Officer, alongside our extremely talented sales organization, I am committed to continuing to strengthen our relationships across the business and with our retail partners," said Marlene. "I want to thank Phil for all he has done to shape our sales team and lead our category. Building from a position of strength, we have so much potential in front of us, and I can't wait to get started."

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

