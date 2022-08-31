Vyopta named an IDC Innovator

Vyopta named as an IDC Innovator for Unified Communications and Collaboration Management Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta was recently named an IDC Innovator in the report – IDC Innovators: Unified Communications and Collaboration Management Solutions, 2022 (doc #US49426722, August 2022). The report profiles innovative unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) management solutions that address the growing needs of organizations to properly monitor, manage, and analyze the performance of their networks, applications, and devices. These solutions support the proliferation of real-time communications (voice and video) reliably and efficiently, whether on premises or in the cloud, as well as glean intelligence from the usage and quality of experience telemetry data.

(PRNewsfoto/Vyopta Inc) (PRNewswire)

"Large organizations are managing a mix of multivendor business communication and collaboration applications today, and our customers choose Vyopta because we offer key insights that facilitate optimizing user experience (workforce and customer), technology performance, adoption and ROI." said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "We're honored to be recognized as an IDC Innovator."

About IDC Innovators:

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vyopta Inc