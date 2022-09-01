Georgia-based Natural Skincare Brand Ranks among the Inc. 500

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Herb'N Eden , an all-natural skincare company, is ranked No. 125 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the economy's independent businesses. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Herb’n Eden Owners Quinton and Terran Lewis (PRNewswire)

In addition to the national ranking, Herb'N Eden ranked No. 10 in Georgia and No. 12 in Consumer Products. "It has been nothing short of amazing to see the hard work we put in manifest into this type of recognition," says Terran Lewis, Co-Founder of Herb'N Eden. "We celebrate the growth we have been able to see in such a short amount of time, and we thank those who have supported us through their purchases, endorsements, likes and follows."

Quinton and Terran Lewis founded Herb'N Eden in 2015 to bring natural skincare products to the forefront of the market. Earlier this year, the husband and wife duo announced receiving a $1.2M investment to help grow and scale their business. Mercantile Venture Capital led the investment with participation from The Core Venture Studio, both stating that they were impressed with the Lewis' ability to sustain growth beyond the pandemic year while remaining risk-averse and prioritizing customer communications.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We recognize how big of a feat it is to not only run a business amidst financial hardship but to grow as well. We're looking forward to continuing to reach new heights that will help pave a way for other Black entrepreneurs to to do the same," added Quinton Lewis.

To learn more about Herb N' Eden, visit www.herbneden.com .

About Herb'N Eden:

Herb'N Eden's mission is to create holistic bath and body products that help maintain skin health. With products made from botanical ingredients and essential oils, Herb'N Eden strives to empower others with an alternative to the harsh chemicals found in today's market. For more information on Herb'N Eden, visit http://herbneden.com

