Industry Expert, Dr. Dylan Miller, Joins Gestalt Diagnostics as an Advisory Board Member

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics has added healthcare industry expert, Dr. Dylan Miller, to serve on Gestalt's Advisory Board. He will be joining Gestalt's distinguished Advisory Board of pathologists contributing to oversight and active management of development initiatives as they relate to the functionality and usability of solutions in clinical practice, education, and research.

Dr. Miller is a Professor of Pathology at the University of Utah School of Medicine and practices in a private group at the Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City. He is Chair of Pathology at Intermountain Central Laboratory, which serves Intermountain Healthcare's statewide system of hospitals in Utah and neighboring states. He also leads the system-wide anatomic pathology development team for Intermountain Healthcare and co-led their digital pathology implementation strategy. Dr. Miller is a highly published author and has co-edited 2 pathology textbooks. Aside from his interest in immunohistochemistry and breast cancer, his passions include cardiovascular, autopsy, and transplant pathology. Dr. Miller is also president of the Utah Society for Pathology and currently serves as Vice-Chair of the College of American Pathologists' Immunohistochemistry Resource Committee.

"We are honored to have Dr. Miller join our esteemed Advisory Board. We look forward to his contribution rooted in his strong industry and operational leadership at a time when our digital pathology platform, PathFlow, is leading in the market," said Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer, of Gestalt. "Dr. Miller has deep experience in pathology practice, including the adoption of digital pathology at an industry-leading enterprise healthcare organization. His career-long passion that includes cardiovascular, autopsy, and transplant pathology is an excellent fit with our vision and solution direction, which is dedicated to improving the speed of diagnosis* and treatment of disease – making a fundamental difference in the lives of patients."

Dr. Miller states, "I am excited to serve in this key role with Gestalt. The pathologists' voice is critical to the ongoing evolution of digitizing pathology. My goal, as part of their Advisory Board, is to contribute my expertise to their ongoing and future development, ensuring that they continue to meet the needs as it relates to the pathologist's experience and use cases."

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable expertise where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT.

