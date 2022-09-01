LiveU Enhances its Matrix Cloud-based Live Video Distribution Service with Versatile New Transceiver

The 1RU encoder/decoder with up to four in/out feeds simplifies the workflow for sharing and receiving multiple live feeds to, and from, multiple destinations

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complementing its LiveU Matrix IP cloud video distribution service, LiveU today unveiled its new Matrix Transceiver with up to four flexible in/out SDI feeds, designed for maximum versatility for switching between live video distribution and contribution. The new rackmount unit enables broadcasters and content producers to share and receive high-quality, low latency live feeds simultaneously to, and from, global destinations as part of a single workflow. With encoding and decoding combined in the same device, users can easily change from inputs to outputs on the fly.

LiveU's new Matrix Transceiver 1RU encoder/decoder (PRNewswire)

Enhancing the LiveU Matrix functionality, the Transceiver rackmount device provides a highly flexible and cost-effective solution for existing and new LiveU customers. No pre-configuration is required, and everything can be managed remotely via software using the LiveU Central unified management platform. Power consumption and carbon footprint are reduced by combining both the encoder and decoder into a single 1RU.

Trusted by leading broadcasters and content providers worldwide, the LiveU Matrix ensures mission-critical resiliency, leveraging the LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT™) protocol for high-quality live video distribution – inside or outside the organization. Customers can manage an exponential number of live feeds and share them with a global audience. With the LiveU Matrix Global Directory, users have access to over 5,000 LiveU customers worldwide, growing their distribution capabilities.

Amir Kamzel, VP Product, LiveU said, "We're constantly looking at innovative ways of optimizing the workflow for news, sports and other markets while expanding our live video capabilities. Providing built-in flexibility, the LiveU Matrix Transceiver reduces the need for multiple encoding and decoding devices with a dedicated distribution and contribution solution. Users can dynamically choose the optimal combination of sharing and receiving SDI channels, supporting up to four simultaneous feeds. We listened to our customers and directly addressed their broadcast requirements with a multi-purpose solution, helping them to simplify their operations and widen their reach for their video content."

LiveU's end-to-end live video solutions will be on display with its end-to-end cloud production workflow at IBC2022 in Amsterdam (Stand 7.C30). For more info, visit: https://get.liveu.tv/ibc-2022/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

LiveU ( http://liveu.tv/ ) is the pioneer and leader of IP-based video services and broadcast solutions for acquisition, management, and distribution. (PRNewsFoto/LiveU) (PRNewswire)

