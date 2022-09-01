Merryfield, the first-ever standards driven rewards network, achieves B Corp™ Certification

The rewards network for better-for-you brands is awarded this distinguished third-party recognition for social and environmental impact, transparency and accountability

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merryfield PBC, a consumer app, trusted authority, and rewards network for a collective of better-for-you brands including Stonyfield Organic, Applegate, JUSTIN'S®, Amy's Kitchen, Califia Farms, Primal Kitchen and more, proudly announced today its B Corporation™ Certification. This certification underscores the company's commitment to positively impacting the world by making it easier for people to choose and afford healthier products while educating consumers on issues around nutrition and sustainability, and helping truly mission-driven brands stand out. Merryfield is the only rewards network with strict, transparent standards that all member brands must meet for all their products.

"Becoming a Certified B Corp is a huge honor. Merryfield makes it easier for people to save money and earn rewards on healthier brands, and we're grateful and excited that we have been recognized as a purpose-driven company acting as a force for good in the world," says Zooey Deschanel, co-founder and chief creative officer of Merryfield. "This achievement shows that we're truly walking the walk when it comes to fulfilling our mission to democratize access to truly better brands."

Certified B Corporations (also called B Corps) are businesses that meet high standards for verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps help promote a global culture shift to redefine success in business and construct a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

To receive B Corp Certification, Merryfield committed to a rigorous B Impact Assessment process conducted by B Lab, the verifying body behind the B Corp program. Auditors assessed Merryfield's social and environmental performance, its legal accountability, and the company's practices and operations, including employee engagement, community relationships, environmental impact, governance structure, customer relationships and philanthropic practices. (Merryfield has partnered with No Kid Hungry and contributes 1% of its revenue to support No Kid Hungry's mission to end childhood hunger.)

"Our team has worked hard to demonstrate our deep commitment to transparency, positive social and environmental impact, and ensure that our purpose-driven company is truly acting as a force for good in the world. We're honored to join the global B Corp community, a thriving and dynamic community of business committed to transforming the world!" says Joe Dickson, Merryfield co-founder and head of standards and policy.

The global B Corp community is made up of over 5,000 businesses in over 70 countries, across 150 industries, inspiring others to balance purpose and profit. Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. Additional brands that are B Corp certified include 16 Merryfield member brands: Amy's Kitchen, EO, Everyone, Good Culture, Hand in Hand, Hilary's, NadaMoo, Nellie's Free Range, Once Upon a Farm, Pete and Gerry's Organic, Prima, Ripple, Stonyfield Organic, Type:A, Uncle Matt's Organic and Vital Farms.

To celebrate our certification and honor Certified B Corp Member Brands, Merryfield will be offering boosted rewards on those brands through September 13: When shoppers buy any product from these 14 B Corp member brands, they'll receive the equivalent of 20% back when they take a picture of their receipt, from wherever they shop, with the Merryfield app.

"We are happy to welcome Merryfield to the community of Certified B Corporations. Merryfield's commitment and dedication to providing consumers healthy choices and educating on nutrition meet B Lab's rigorous standards. We are excited to see the other initiatives they take on next," said Lindsey Wilson, B Lab U.S. and Canada's associate director of growth.

Merryfield is the only rewards app with rigorous and transparent quality standards that all brands and products must meet to be on the platform. Created by the company's Clean Council , Merryfield's Standards filter out unwanted ingredients such as artificial coloring, high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils.

To learn more, go to http://www.merryfield.com , and follow Merryfield @merryfieldxo.

Download the iOS app for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About Merryfield:

Merryfield, a privately-held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Boston, is an app, rewards network and trusted authority on better-for-you, purpose-led brands like Stonyfield Organic, Amy's Kitchen, ECOS, Califia Farms, Suja, Rao's Homemade, Orgain, Applegate, Alaffia, Uncle Matt's Organic and more. Merryfield helps take the guesswork out of knowing which brands to trust and rewards consumers for supporting products and brands that don't use any artificial junk or unnecessary chemicals — and are better for your family and the planet. With Merryfield Everyday Rewards, any time you buy products from a growing list of participating member brands you get rewarded. It doesn't matter where you shop, just take a picture of your receipt and you'll get rewarded at least 5% back and often more on 65+ better-for-you brands. Rewards you can redeem for great gift cards from a wide variety of retailers you love like Target, Amazon, Sephora or Starbucks. It's that easy. Users can also connect their Merryfield account with some of the stores they shop at regularly for digital purchases and get rewards automatically.

To learn more, go to http://www.merryfield.com , and follow Merryfield @merryfieldxo on Instagram and Facebook.

Download the iOS app for free at the App Store and Google Play Store .

About B Lab:

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab's initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. To date, there are over 5,000 Certified B Corps in 150 industries and 70 countries, and over 70,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. Visit bcorporation.net for more information.

