New Yorkers Complete Nearly 20,000 Electric Demo Rides at Electrify Expo's Inaugural New York Stop

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival ( www.electrifyexpo.com ), wrapped up its third stop at Nassau Coliseum this past weekend on Long Island, NY. In just its second year, Electrify Expo continues to attract tens of thousands of consumers interested in test-driving and experiencing all types of electric transportation.

The New York event logged nearly 20,000 demo rides across electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-scooters, and electric skateboards, as well as electric trikes. The average age of Electrify Expo attendees lands in the sweet spot of 29-45 years of age and spends over three+ hours testing upwards of five different vehicles at each event. The majority of attendees came from a 90-mile radius.

Several of the world's leading electric car brands were on display, providing demo rides, including BMW, Toyota, Kia, Lexus, Polestar, Volvo, Volkswagen, Chrysler, and more. In addition, the outdoor festival broke a record among the state's younger generation opting for good 'clean' fun. Empire state youth flew through nearly 4,000 test rides in the Hover-1 Kids Zone , shattering Seattle's record last month, proving that New York's next generation of drivers is ready to go all-electric.

BMW chose Electrify Expo to showcase its all-new, all-electric BMW i7 sedan , which will come to market later this year. Featuring two electric motors with a combined output of 536 horsepower, the i7 xDrive60 will sprint from 0-60 in about 4.5 seconds while returning an estimated range of up to 318 zero-emission miles in silence and luxurious style. As BMW's flagship luxury sedan, the BMW i7 also features a curved touch screen display, the latest advanced driver assistance systems, and a full suite of in-car entertainment options including a first-of-its-kind 31" 8K rear seat theater screen.

After making its debut just last month, Toyota also chose Electrify Expo to feature the reimagined 2023 Toyota Crown at Electrify Expo's New York event, a vehicle with a long and storied global history.

ONYX Motorbikes selected Electrify Expo to publicly unveil and launch their latest e-bike, the LZR. The ONYX LZR is the perfect blend of commuting and high-impact sports incorporated into one precision-engineered piece of personal electric transportation. "Several visitors at Electrify Expo expressed that the sole reason they showed up was to test ride the ONYX product lineup," said Tim Seward, chief design officer, ONYX Motorbikes. "There is a lack of differentiation in e-bikes, and ONYX always aims to provide the best, most versatile e-bike you can get for the price."

"The electric vehicle transition is happening now," said BJ Birtwell, Electrify Expo Founder and Executive Producer. "This festival has quickly become the de facto platform to launch new vehicles and connect brands with highly engaged hand-raisers and shoppers. As we expand into more cities and add new elements to the event, we expect consumers to rely on Electrify Expo as their main 'try before they buy' platform for electric mobility."

Earlier this year, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stated that electric vehicles are the key to decarbonization. New York will continue to focus on expanding its cross-state fast-charging network and incentivizing EVs. Gov. Hochul signed a bill into law in 2021, before California, Washington, and Massachusetts , setting a target for 100% of passenger car sales of cars and trucks in the state by 2035.

"As states continue to encourage their residents to go all-electric, Electrify Expo will help this transition by providing consumers with a hands-on experience that helps them make the switch," said Birtwell.

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

