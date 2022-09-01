U.S.-BASED ITALIAN SALAMI MAKER OLLI SALUMERIA GOES BIG FOR SEPT. 7 NATIONAL SALAMI DAY

Founder Oliviero Colmignoli celebrates the holiday by offering to ship his slow-cured Olli salami to any salami fan in the U.S. named Oliver or Olivia Oceanside, Calif., company will also provide free tastes to San Diegans at Sept. 7 Little Italy Mercato Farmer's Market

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olli Salumeria, the only brand that makes authentic Italian-style salami in the U.S. according to the multigeneration traditions of one of Italy's foremost salami families, is going big for National Salami Day on Sept. 7.

www.olli.com (PRNewswire)

Starting today, Olli Founder and President Oliviero Colmignoli, whose nickname formed the basis for the company, is personally offering to send free samples of his popular slow-cured salami to any other salami lover in the U.S. named Oliver (or Olivia) who completes a simple request on Olli's Instagram or Facebook page through Sept. 7.

As a courtesy to San Diegans, the Oceanside, Calif.-based company is also passing out free Olli salami products to visitors to the Olli Salumeria booth at the Sept. 7 edition of the Little Italy Mercato Farmers Market in downtown San Diego.

National Salami Day is an annual holiday established in 2006 by the Salami Appreciation Society, a group of amateur salami admirers determined to raise salami's profile in the world of deli meat.

The two special giveaways are part of Olli Salumeria's week-long National Salami Day celebration, which also includes a product donation to the San Diego Food Bank, and holiday-themed social posts and other activations. Both giveaways are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

"At Olli Salumeria, we're always looking for fun new reasons to introduce Americans to the sweeter, less-acidic taste of our slow-cured Italian salami – so what better opportunity than National Salami Day?" said Colmignoli. "Beyond our national fans, we wanted to offer something special to our salami-loving neighbors right here in San Diego County."

All salami fans named Oliver, Olivia or a similar name can enter between Sept 1-7 to receive multiple varieties of Olli salami while supplies last, and one lucky recipient will be chosen at random to receive a year's supply of Olli salami including pre-sliced, chubs, antipasto trays and snack packs.

To qualify for the free salami, participants must click the link in bio on the Olli Instagram page, or a similar button on the OLLI Salumeria Facebook page, to complete a simple Google entry form and upload a photo or video explaining how they will enjoy their Olli Salumeria salami. There is no cost to enter, and all entries must be received by 12am EDT on Sept. 7, 2022. For full giveaway rules and regulations, visit here.

The Little Italy Mercato is open Sept. 7 (and every Wednesday) from 9:30am to 1:30pm on West Date Street between India Street and State Street in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego. Admission is free, and all attendees are welcome to visit Olli's both to receive free OLLI® salami products.

Led by Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci, Olli Salumeria is driven to introducing Americans to salami slow-cured in the Italian method. From state-of-the-art processing facilities in Oceanside, Calif., which Oliviero and his team selected for its Mediterranean climate, Olli combines vegetarian-fed, 100% antibiotic- and nitrate-free pork, genuine Italian recipes, curing techniques, never heat treated and quality with a commitment to becoming the first 100% preservative-free Italian salami producer in America.

Olli can be found nationally at Walmart and on Amazon, and at an increasing number of regional supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country.

For more information on the Olli story, curing technique and products, visit www.olli.com or follow Olli Salumeria Americana on Facebook and Instagram.

About Olli Salumeria

Olli Salumeria is a U.S.-based salumeria (Italian for "delicatessen") that faithfully carries on fourth

generations of the salami-making traditions of one of Italy's most famous salami families. Named after Oliviero Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci. who produced his first salami in 1850, Olli is driven to introducing Americans to the sweeter, less acidic taste of salami slow-cured in the Italian method. The company offers a growing line of snack packs, antipasto, pre-sliced trays, individual sticks and bulk, charcuterie-worthy salami chubs to preferred retailers, discriminating foodies, natural snack lovers and those simply wanting an authentic taste of Italy.

From state-of-the-art processing facilities in Oceanside, Calif., which Oliviero and his team selected for its Mediterranean climate, Olli combines genuine Italian recipes, curing techniques and quality with a commitment to becoming the first 100% preservative free Italian salami producer in America.

Olli can be found nationally at Walmart and on Amazon, at select Whole Foods locations, Albertsons and at regional supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country. To find an Olli retailer near you, go to www.olli.com/locate-products.

For more information on the Olli story, curing technique and products, visit www.olli.com or follow Olli Salumeria Americana on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts :

Collin Whitley or Bob Ochsner

Rocket Launch PR for Olli Salumeria

(949) 233-0984

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olli Salumeria