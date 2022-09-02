Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott" or "the Company") (NYSE: ABT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Abbott securities between February 19, 2021 to June 8, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/abt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") called "egregiously unsanitary" conditions at the Company's Sturgis facility. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly touted to investors the safety and salability of Abbott's infant formula brands and their contribution to the Company's sales and revenue growth.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/abt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Abbott you have until October 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

