Plant-Based with purpose: At Plant Based World Expo, Concepta presents a portfolio with plant-based butter, Brazilian biodiversity ingredients and the commitment to the local sociobiodiversity

Plant-Based Butter – 100% natural and sustainable product, without any type of chemical additive or artificial color;

Ingredients from Brazilian biodiversity - Oils, butter, syrups, powders and extracts from pulps or seeds from Brazilian biomes in Amazon (tropical Forest), Cerrado (savannah) and Caatinga (exclusively from Brazil );

Cold Pressed Oils – are special cold extraction and are directed to the food market, to the nutraceutical, functional food, and food supplements segments;

Organic Liquid Sugars - Extracted with aggregated technology and developed with a focus on the food and beverage industries do not have any type of chemical additive, artificial or pesticide component;

Lecture at Learning Garden – Highlighted for Bio Abundance Program, where reinforces the company's commitment to Brazilian biomes.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concepta Ingredients is Sabará Group's business unit specialized in providing natural solutions for the food and beverage industry, is present at Plant Based World Expo (PBW), considered the only 100% vegetable fair in North America. Aimed at food service and retail professionals, distributors, investors and manufacturers, the event is held on September 8th and 9th, at the Javits Center in New York (NY) in The United States.

The highlights of Concepta Ingredients booth at the event are Plant-Based Butter, Arboreto Premium Ingredients range, Cold Pressed Vegetable Oils and Organic Liquid Sugars Muscovado and demerara. In addition, Marina Reis, the company's Account Executive, gives a lecture on September 8th, at Learning Garden, about all the work Concepta develops, its product portfolio and the recently launched Bio Abundance Program, where reinforces the commitment to Brazilian biomes.

"This is a unique opportunity to present to the international market all of our products and the genuinely Brazilian work carried out by Concepta Ingredients," said Lilia Kawazoe, Sales Manager of the company. "PBW visitors can learn about our operations in Green Economy in the food market, our concern with the conservation of Brazilian biomes as well as recent achievements such as the participation in the Sustainable Food Awards 2022, organized by Ecovia Intelligence as runner-up of Sustainability Leadership Award, the most important category with more than 150 registered companies", she added.

During the lecture at Plant Based World Expo, the company also highlights the recognition received in 2016 for the CEO of Sabará Group, Ulisses Matiolli Sabará, as a Local SDG Pioneer during the UN Global Compact Leaders conference.

Complete Portfolio of Ingredients

Exposed during The North American fair, Concepta Ingredients Plant-Based Butter is 100% natural and sustainable, without any type of chemical additive or artificial coloring, and stands out for pure production with organic certification. Because it has no gluten and is free of trans fat, canola, soy, and sodium fat, suitable for flexitarian and vegan diets, also a healthy alternative to milk butter.

The products of Brazilian biodiversity are composed of oils, butters, syrups, powders and extracts from pulps or seeds of Brazilian biomes Amazon (tropical forest), Cerrado (savannah) and Caatinga (exclusively from Brazil). The products are standardized and marketed with the highest quality required by the global market.

The new line of Cold Pressed Vegetable Oils has conventional ingredients, with special cold extraction and it is directed to the food market, to the nutraceutical, functional food, and food supplements segments. The products have a higher concentration of bioactive components and are able to preserve the flavor, color, and aroma characteristics of the seeds.

Plant Based World Expo (PBW) – North America

Location: Javits Center - New York (NY)

Booth of Concepta Ingredients: #552

Date: September 8th and 9th

For more information and enrolment: www.plantbasedworldexpo.com

About Concepta Ingredients:

Concepta Ingredients is part of Sabará Group and specialized in natural and technological solutions developed in accordance with Bio Abundance Program. From a work based on innovation and research, the company offers organic and conventional ingredients, supported in the training of families and indirect conservation of areas of different biomes in Brazil. Its complete portfolio has technological inputs from international partners and ingredients from biodiversity to meet the most specific demands of the industries in which it is present.

About Sabará Group

Sabará Group, with over 65 years of history, is genuinely Brazilian and recognized for its capacity for innovation and adaptation. For three generations, the Group has overcome challenges and excels in its markets. The company's commitment to the welfare of people around the world goes beyond the offering of innovative products and services. Its activities consider future generations with a focus on solutions to ensure sustainability through its various branches of activity. Sabará Group operates throughout the national territory and has a presence in countries in South America, North America, and Europe. It is specialized in the development of high-performance technologies, solutions, and raw materials, aimed at the water treatment markets in sanitation and industry, nutrition and animal health and the food and beverage industries. The development of its products relies on 100% national knowledge and technology, a factor which contributes to Brazil becoming a reference in product research for a sustainable world.

