SFIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Stitch Fix Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX).

This lawsuit is on behalf of purchasers of Stitch Fix Class A common stock between December 8, 2020, and March 8, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the filed complaint, Stitch Fix made numerous false and misleading statements to investors concerning the synergy between the Company's Fix and Freestyle programs, and repeatedly denied claims that the Freestyle program could cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business. Specifically, Stitch Fix repeatedly assured investors that the Company's Freestyle business was "an additive experience" and "complementary" to the Fix business, that "the combination of those two things will allow us to address many more types of clients," and that "we see solid growth in both sides of the business." In truth, Stitch Fix concealed that these programs were not complementary or additive. Stitch Fix knew that the Freestyle program would be much preferred to the Company's original Fix model and that the Freestyle program would inevitably cannibalize the Company's legacy Fix business.

