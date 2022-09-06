"AYO HEADED TO THE HUT RIGHT NOW!": DETROIT-STYLE RETURNS TO PIZZA HUT® NATIONWIDE

This time, the iconic fan-favorite is back with its first-ever saucy anthem, from TikToker Jon Moss

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Detroit-Style Pizza returns to Pizza Hut menus at participating locations nationwide following the success of the initial launch in early 2021 and its reintroduction last summer. Pizza Hut listened to pizza lovers and brought the deep-dish delight back to menus for a third run as a limited-time offer; but this time is different. The beloved pizza arrives with a Detroit-Style-inspired anthem to celebrate its return to menus.

Detroit-Style Pizza is returning to Pizza Hut menus nationwide for a limited time. The handcrafted, signature pizza is available in four recipes. (PRNewswire)

To provide fans with a fitting soundtrack for the return of an icon, Pizza Hut partnered with TikToker Jon Moss (@jonmosslol) to create a song celebrating Detroit-Style Pizza. You can listen to the new anthem, Pizza Hut Anthem, on all major streaming services.

While Detroit-Style Pizza is a newer introduction than timeless innovations like Original Stuffed Crust® and The Edge®, it's now the first Pizza Hut offering to have its own anthem. For Jon, creating a tune proclaiming his love for Pizza Hut came naturally as he has been a loyal brand fan since he was younger with Detroit-Style Pizza being one of his favorite new menu items, and Detroit being a historically innovative music city.

"Pizza Hut has always been my go-to pizza, so with the success of my "Pizza Hut" character from TikTok, and the new Detroit-Style pizza, I knew I had to write the Pizza Hut Anthem to celebrate it coming back," said Jon Moss. "As my mascot grew in popularity, I wanted to create something that would bring Pizza Hut and fans together in a fun, upbeat way. Because after all, No One OutPizzas The Hut."

Detroit-Style might sound different this time around, but the craveability, authenticity and affordability remain the same. Each pizza is a rectangular deep-dish with a thick, crispy crust edge, layered with toppings and cheese all the way to the edge finished with premium vine-ripened tomato sauce on top. The signature pizza is available in four recipes:

Double Pepperoni (Classic Pepperoni, Crispy Cupped Pepperoni) - $12.99

Meaty Deluxe (Crispy Cupped Pep., Italian Sausage, Bacon) - $12.99

Supremo (Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion ) - $12.99

CYO (1st Topping Included, Additional toppings $1 ) - $11.99

"There's been no shortage of people asking for Detroit-Style Pizza to be back on menus and Pizza Hut was very happy to oblige those fans" said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut. "The last return cemented Detroit-Style's status as repeat fall fan-favorite on our menu but we are happy to make this available at a value, nationwide."

Detroit-Style Pizza recipes are available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout, curbside and Hut Lane pickup. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location. Product availability, prices, participation, availability of contactless, curbside, The Hut Lane™ and delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

