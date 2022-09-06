BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC. , the leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform, provides electric vehicles on demand as an amenity to luxury hotels, multi-family apartment buildings, and commercial buildings through its easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility announced today recent expansion into properties in Florida, Washington, and Nevada.

(PRNewswire)

EV Mobility continues to expand outside California to Florida , Washington , and Nevada

EV Mobility initially launched its services in Los Angeles, San Diego, and the Bay Area. The expansion enables EV Mobility to start to build its national footprint and support its continued growth, aligning with property owner and consumer demand. In Florida, the expansion includes hotels in Stuart, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach Gardens. In Washington, the expansion includes the tallest residential building in Seattle, the Modern. In Las Vegas, the company has deployed EVs at the English Hotel and will deploy at 3 additional hotels in the upcoming weeks.

As the multi-family apartment and hotel industry are starting to see the benefits of having EV Mobility as an amenity, the company is experiencing ever increasing demand for its services. Through partnerships with different property owner groups, EV Mobility will continue to expand strategically in cities across the country.

"The decision to expand our presence nationally was a logical next step in our business growth strategy" said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO "In every city and area we expand in, we will deploy enough properties to create density and have a real presence. We are a technology-driven platform allowing us to scale rapidly and cost effectively."

About EV Mobility

EV Mobility is the leading all Electric Vehicle car-sharing platform that provides EVs on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app 24/7. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app residents or guests access Electric Vehicles located in their building or hotel. Properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero emission Electric Vehicle on demand. Properties also generate an additional revenue stream, decreased parking needs, and improve resident retention. Residents benefit from having access to Electric Vehicles and by eliminating the cost of car ownership including car payments, insurance, maintenance, and cost of gas, while reducing their carbon footprint. Hotel guests benefit by not needing a rental car or paying for gas and overnight parking. EVs can be rented by the hour, daily, or with monthly incentive packages. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is expanding rapidly.

Learn more visit www.evmobility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EV Mobility