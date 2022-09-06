I-Mab Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2 Clinical Data of CD47 Antibody Lemzoparlimab at ESMO Congress 2022

Abstract summarizing lemzoparlimab Phase 2 data selected for proffered paper presentation on September 10

Investor conference call scheduled at 8:00 a.m. ET (English) on September 12

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the results from its Phase 2 clinical study of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4) in combination with azacitidine (AZA) in patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) will be featured in a proffered paper presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, on Saturday, September 10 at 2:45 p.m. CET. The Company will host a conference call with investors to provide an in-depth data analysis on Monday, September 12.

Presentation details:

Abstract

Title: Lemzoparlimab, a Differentiated Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody, in Combination with

Azacitidine (AZA) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Higher Risk Myelodysplastic

Syndrome (HR-MDS): Initial Clinical Results Presentation

Number: 617O Presenter: Prof. Chunkang Chang, Director of Hematology Department of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital Session: Proffered Paper Presentation: Hematological malignancies Location: 7.3.Q – Quimper Auditorium, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, France Presentation

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Central European Time

The abstract is currently available on the ESMO website. Please visit the following link to read the full abstract.

About CD47 and Lemzoparlimab

CD47 is a cell surface protein over-expressed in a wide variety of cancers and can act to protect tumors by delivering a "don't eat me" signal to otherwise tumor-engulfing macrophages. CD47 antibody blocks this signal and enables macrophages to attack tumor cells. However, development of CD47 antibody as a cancer therapy has been hampered by its hematologic side effects, such as severe anemia, caused by natural binding of CD47 antibody to red blood cells. Scientists at I-Mab discovered a novel CD47 antibody, lemzoparlimab, that is designed to target tumor cells while exerting a minimal untoward effect on red blood cells.

Multiple clinical studies of lemzoparlimab are ongoing to explore indications in treating patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), acute myelocytic leukemia (AML), non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), and advanced solid tumors in combination with chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

