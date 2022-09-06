Schulte Roth & Zabel Expands Investment Management Practice with Addition of Allison Bernbach

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is pleased to announce the addition of Allison Bernbach as a partner in the firm's New York office and a member of the Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group.

Allison has more than 20 years of experience in the asset management business and joins SRZ from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. She specializes in advising private fund managers on the development and implementation of compliance programs and navigating the increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Allison also has served as the Chief Compliance Officer of a large private equity firm and as in-house counsel at another large private equity firm.

"Fund managers are growing their businesses and facing greater regulatory oversight," said Allison. "I am thrilled to join one of the largest private funds regulatory teams in the legal industry. I am looking forward to providing additional depth to the SRZ bench, especially with respect to private equity clients."

"We are excited to have Allison join us at Schulte Roth & Zabel," said David Nissenbaum, co-head of the firm's Investment Management Group. "Our private credit and private equity clients are at the forefront of many challenging regulatory and compliance issues, and Allison's expertise will allow us to continue leading in helping our clients deal with those challenges."

"Staying ahead of the regulatory curve and finding practical solutions is critical for us and our clients," said Kelly Koscuiszka, partner in the firm's Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group. "The experience, expertise and thought leadership Allison brings to the table will help us guide our clients through the thicket of new regulatory requirements."

Allison received her undergraduate degree from Binghamton University, State University of New York (B.A.) and her J.D. from New York University School of Law.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

