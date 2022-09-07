Auxilius adds industry veteran Sharon Langan as VP, Channel & Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Auxilius announces that Sharon Langan will be joining the organization as Vice President of Channel & Strategic Partnerships. In this newly formed role, she will be responsible for business development, channel and strategic partner relationships, and community building across the biopharma finance and accounting discipline.

Sharon brings decades of industry experience to Auxilius, having served as Global Practice Leader of Finance and Life Sciences at Informa Connect (previously CBI) for the past 20 years. During this time, she was responsible for product commercialization, marketing, event production, content curation, sales enablement, and public relations. She also founded the Life Sciences Finance & Accounting Congress, an industry-leading network and forum for Chief Financial Officers and their teams. She started her career in the Audit and Assurance function at Deloitte and received her Bachelor's in Business and Accounting at Assumption University.

"The relationships and network that Sharon has built in this industry speak volumes. Sharon is passionate and deeply committed to empowering finance and accounting leaders," said Adam Weisman, CEO and co-founder of Auxilius. "The contributions Sharon has made to this community are remarkable, and I'm incredibly proud that she has decided to join the Auxilius team."

"I have spent years alongside the biotech and finance accounting community, understanding the unique problems they face, the importance of the work they do, and the passion they bring to their organizations. Auxilius gives this community something new: a comprehensive, real-time, actionable view of their R&D and clinical trial spend," said Sharon. "Biotechs aim to get life-saving therapies to patients consistently and cost effectively. We're here to help them do so."

Auxilius was purpose-built by a team with decades of experience at the intersection of finance and healthcare to address the unique operational, financial, and accounting needs of clinical trials. The company helps biotechs accomplish more by augmenting manual clinical business operations and FP&A/accounting processes with intuitive software works with a company's existing tech stack to scale alongside their portfolio. This allows companies conducting clinical trials to take control over trial costs and clinical vendors, to manage financial risk, and to optimize spend in pursuit of trial targets. The company is backed by notable investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Renegade Partners, and XYZ Venture Capital. To learn more, please visit www.auxili.us.

