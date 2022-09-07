CNC Broach Tool LLC offers Indexable Spline Broaching Inserts for CNC Lathe or Mill Broaching System

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNC Broach Tool ™ LLC has been manufacturing indexable linear broach systems for broaching keyways in CNC machines for nearly 20 years. Automating the broaching process makes it possible to broach keyways in blind holes within your CNC without the need to purchase big expensive broach equipment. It also allows you to combine your offline broaching operations together within your CNC Lathe or Mill operation to save you time and money.

Now, CNC Broach Tool™ LLC has taken another huge step forward and has begun offering indexable carbide spline cutting inserts which fit their existing line of tool holders. These spline inserts can be used to punch broach both internal & external involute splines in a CNC lathe or mill. Each spline insert has 2 cutting edges and are TiN coated carbide just like their stock standard keyway insert product line. There are many advantages to broaching keyways and splines in your CNC machine. Here are some examples of how CNC Broach Tool can help save you time and money:

CNC Broaching allows you to finish the part complete in one machine which saves money

Reduce lead time by keeping the work in-house - Don't subcontract spline or keyway operations

No need to buy big expensive pull broach machines

Indexable TiN coated carbide inserts have 2 cutting edges and can be changed quickly in the machine

Reduce setup time when you combine operations

Blind hole broaching can be automated in your CNC lathe or Mill

CNC Broach Tool's three week lead time sets them apart from the competition. Their CNC indexable broaching system is made in the USA. They can manufacture & ship custom spline broaching inserts in a fraction of the time it takes the competition.

CNC Broach Tool can usually quote your application the same day. Once an order has been placed, they will create an approval print within 24 hrs. After the approval print has been signed off they will begin manufacturing your custom insert and ship your order within three weeks. Inserts can be shipped next day air to anywhere within the continental United States.

CNC Indexable Broaching System for Spline Broaching from CNC Broach Tool LLC (PRNewswire)

CNC Broach Tool, LLC logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNC Broach Tools