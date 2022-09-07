GEORGE DICKEL EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING BOTTLED IN BOND WHISKY SERIES WITH NEW OFFERING

The latest Bottled in Bond from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. returns to Fall 2008 to Offer Fans a Bold New Whisky

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2020, renowned Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. released its second George Dickel Bottled in Bond offering, an 11 year old vintage from Fall 2008, which earned a score of 95 from Whisky Advocate and was awarded Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco International Spirits Competition. This August, George Dickel is returning to barrels from distilling season Fall 2008 and adding to its highly acclaimed, award-winning Bottled in Bond Whisky Series with George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008, Aged 13 Years.

Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. General Manager & Distiller Nicole Austin is continuing George Dickel's commitment to transparency and authenticity by releasing the fourth offering in the George Dickel Bottled in Bond Series, as the category represents the highest quality within whisky. Each year, Austin's distilling process begins with a blind tasting, and this year, she was once again drawn to barrels from distilling season Fall 2008. The latest bottling features a combination of lots that have matured for an additional two years, which offers whisky drinkers the best balance of bold complexity since first being considered in previous years.

Similar to previous releases, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond is a 13 year old whisky that offers a profile that's dominated by fruit and nut notes, with an inviting nose of bright fresh cherry, cedar and almond and structured oak finish. At 100 proof (50% ABV), George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008, Aged 13 Years is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like a Perfect Manhattan, thoughtfully garnished with a cherry.

"Since its first inception, I've been proud to work on the George Dickel Bottled in Bond Series as it's a lineup defined by credibility and transparency. While each new release has had their subtle differences, they've overall shared the same hallmark traits as well as consistently offered whisky drinkers a quality Bottled in Bond option at an approachable price point," said Austin. "Whether you're a longstanding fan of the series or just now finding it, we hope that you're able to enjoy this new offering from the George Dickel Bottled in Bond Series."

The new release follows George Dickel Bottled in Bond Spring 2007, Aged 13 Years winning Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and receiving a score of 95 at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge this year. Consistent with previous George Dickel Bottled in Bond releases, this edition has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Starting this month, consumers can find George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008, Aged 13 Years rolling out in stores near them for a suggested retail price of $44.99.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made – slowly and responsibly.

Personal Preference Manhattan Recipe

1 oz George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008, Aged 13 Years

.25 oz Sweet Vermouth

.25 oz Dry Vermouth

Dash aromatic bitters

Cherry garnish

Fill cocktail shaker with ice and combine whiskey, vermouths, and bitters. Mix well then strain into cocktail glass. Add cherry as garnish and serve.

About George Dickel

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel's dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we're still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin' whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky. For more information, go to www.GeorgeDickel.com or check out @georgedickel on Facebook or Instagram. Your friends at Cascade Hollow remind you to always drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

