Leader in Digital Engineering Services, Encora, Appoints Melissa Ribeiro as Chief People Officer

Accomplished Senior Executive to Provide Strategic Leadership to Expand on Encora's Award-Winning Workplace Culture

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global Software and Digital Engineering company, today announced that Melissa Ribeiro has been appointed Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Ribeiro's addition highlights Encora's commitment to a people-first environment and caring culture as it expands rapidly throughout the world. In this role, Ribeiro will provide strategic leadership to the People & Culture and Talent Acquisition functions to support the business through a period of progressive transformation.

"In this fast-paced innovation landscape, it's critical for Encora to continue to invest in providing the best workplace culture for our people," said Venu Raghavan, CEO of Encora. "Melissa holds deep expertise in the technology industry and will greatly strengthen our strategies around hiring the best people, creating an environment for them to grow and thrive, and ultimately deliver the best possible digital solutions to our customers."

Ribeiro brings more than 20+ years of progressive HR leadership experience across a wide variety of industries and organizations. Her professional background includes broad international roles and significant depth in Latin America. Before joining Encora, Ribeiro was Chief People Officer at Actian Corporation, an onsite and cloud data management organization. She also served as the Global Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Deluxe Entertainment, a privately held entertainment firm. Earlier in her career, Ribeiro served as the Global Vice President of Human Resources at Opera Mediaworks, and Head of HR at Yahoo U.S. and Latin America.

"I'm honored to join Encora to support the company's rapid growth and build upon the outstanding culture the team has created," said Ribeiro. "My goals will be to accelerate the company's talent acquisition strategies to meet the needs of our customers, in addition to working with employees from across the world to better understand their needs from a culture and career development standpoint."

Ribeiro holds both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Parana University in Brazil, and a Master of Science in Management from Parana State University. She also holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from The Georgia School of Professional Psychology.

