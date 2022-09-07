Melissa & Doug Transforms Website to Unlock Optimal Shopping Experience

The enhanced website features a refreshed design with exciting new features and a seamless user experience.

WILTON, Conn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug , the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, relaunched their website to enhance consumers' online shopping experience. The new website was designed to bring its site to the next level of brand storytelling and consumer experience. It is supported by its new Shopify platform and redesigned in partnership with Tomorrow, a world class implementation agency from New York.

The enhanced look and feel of the website creates a more user-friendly mobile experience, as well as simplified navigation to optimize the shopping experience. New capabilities include optimized site search, smart merchandising, an enhanced gift finder and integrated product recommendations to make it easier to select the perfect toy. Streamlined checkout with accelerated payment options, such as Apple Pay, PayPal and Shop Pay makes it easy to purchase and the site integrates consumers into the browsing experience providing inspiration through user generated content and product reviews. Visitors to the site will also learn more about the brand's story and purpose, including its sustainability ambition to create a more playful planet.

"Melissa & Doug is always transforming its direct-to-consumer capabilities to provide the best for its consumers and we have an ambitious outlook," says Bridgette Miller, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer. "This newly designed platform was inspired by the growth in direct-to-consumer post-pandemic and we believe it's a channel worth investing in as it allows us to personalize the shopping experience and create deeper relationships with our consumers."

Explore the new website to learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play and access free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts and more at melissaanddoug.com .

About Melissa & Doug Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

PRESS CONTACT:

Patricia Sabino

psabino@currentglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Melissa & Doug