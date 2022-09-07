SWK Holdings to Participate in Lake Street Capital's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference "BIG6"

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today announced that Jody Staggs, President and Interim CEO of SWK Holdings, will participate in Lake Street Capital's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference "BIG6" being held September 14, 2022 in New York City.

During the conference, Mr. Staggs will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors, showcasing SWK Holdings' business and investment strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: Lake Street Capital's 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference "BIG6"

Date: September 14, 2022

Location: The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of life-saving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases, and typically range in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, whose Peptelligence® and ProPerma® drug delivery technologies create oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its finance portfolio by actively creating a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

