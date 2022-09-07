Vacations By Rail® Introduces New Global Chief Executive Officer

Dave Riley, currently group CFO, to assume CEO role, furthering the global growth strategy of the Great Rail Journeys family of brands

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacations By Rail®, the U.S. based operation of the Great Rail Journeys family of brands, announced that Dave Riley has been appointed CEO for the global entity, which includes York-based Great Rail Journeys and Rail Discoveries, as well as Chicago-based Vacations By Rail®. The Great Rail Journeys family of brands serve as the world's leading provider of escorted holidays by rail, offering more than 200 escorted and independent rail and river cruise vacation packages to 50+ countries worldwide. Riley's appointment will further the company's global growth agenda.

"I am delighted to announce Dave Riley as the new Chief Executive of Great Rail Journeys. Dave has proven to be an outstanding leader since joining the business and his experience – both with the company and from his previous positions—made him the standout candidate," said Charles Gurassa, Chairman of the Board. "He brings deep financial, digital and operational expertise to the role and has worked successfully with several private equity groups. Under his guidance the Great Rail Journeys family of brands has an exciting future ahead."

Riley joined the company in October 2018, leading Finance, Operations, IT and HR functions across the U.K. and U.S. businesses. In his time, Riley helped the company establish their river cruise offering and expand its North American strategy. His appointment will fuel the global growth agenda for the portfolio of brands. Prior to Great Rail Journeys, Riley held leadership positions with Total Fitness, Good Hair Day (GHD) and Under Armour.

Dave Riley's appointment is part of Peter Liney's planned decision to step down from the role after nine years as CEO.

About Vacations by Rail

Vacations By Rail® is North America's most comprehensive provider of global rail travel and tours and the trusted authority on rail. Vacations By Rail offers travellers the largest selection of independent rail vacations, escorted rail tours, and luxury rail journeys around the world. The company is committed to delivering innovative, fresh itineraries that surprise and delight customers and stand out as a unique and immersive way to explore the world. Vacations By Rail is part of UK-based Great Rail Journeys, an award-winning tour operator with nearly 50 years of experience designing global train vacations. The Great Rail Journeys family of brands, which also includes Rail Discoveries, is backed by Duke Street Private Equity. For additional information on Vacations By Rail and its collection of rail tours, visit www.vacationsbyrail.com .

