PLAYERSTV AND UBS ANNOUNCE ATHLETE LINEUPS AND PREMIERE DATES FOR "LONG GAME" AND SEASON 2 OF "FRONT OFFICE"

Damian Lillard, Ken Griffey Jr., and Nneka Ogwumike Featured Alongside Wale Ogunleye in Long Game, Debuting September 13

Mookie Betts, Renee Montgomery, and Dwyane Wade Lead Star-Studded Cast for Second Season of Front Office, Beginning October 25

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayersTV, the first ever athlete-owned media and entertainment network, and UBS, the world's leading global wealth manager, today announced that 12 sports superstars including Ken Griffey, Jr., Nneka Ogwumike and Mookie Betts will share their stories in the upcoming premiere of Long Game and Season 2 of Front Office – programs dedicated to athletes and their journeys through entrepreneurship, financial education, wealth management and building one's legacy. Each new episode will be dedicated to a renowned athlete and air throughout the fall on the PlayersTV network and at UBS.com/legacy.

(PRNewsfoto/UBS) (PRNewswire)

"Being a part of Season 2 of Front Office with PlayersTV and UBS was an exciting opportunity, and doing this alongside my wife, Brianna, made it that much more special," said Mookie Betts, LA Dodgers and MLB All-Star. "We are thrilled to be able to collaborate on something we truly believe in, and to be able to invest in a company that has a positive impact on the community."

Long Game is a new series of 8 episodes providing viewers a unique look into the personal experiences, business ventures and philanthropic efforts of some of the most decorated athletes in professional sports. Long Game premieres Tuesday, September 13 and will feature legends including Damian Lillard, Ken Griffey Jr., Nneka Ogwumike, Andre Ward, Tamika Catchings, Isiah Thomas, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Jermaine O'Neal. Long Game is hosted by Wale Ogunleye, former NFL Pro Bowl Defensive end and Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS.

"We are thrilled that these world-class athletes, each of whom has reached the pinnacle of their sport, have agreed to share their stories with us," said Wale Ogunleye, Head of Sports and Entertainment at UBS. "Success on the field does not necessarily guarantee success off the field. Hearing from these athletes helps us understand how important it is for not only them, but for all of us to take ownership of money matters, surround ourselves with excellent advisors and align our financial and business plans with our values."

Long Game episodes, featured athletes and broadcast schedule Ep.



Date 1 Ken Griffey Jr MLB Hall of Fame Outfielder; 13-time MLB All-Star September 13 2 Nneka Ogwumike WNBA Champion and MVP President, WNBA Players Association September 15 3 Andre Ward Olympic Gold Medalist boxer; Undefeated (32-0) Sports Illustrated Fighter of the Decade, 2020 September 20 4 Tamika Catchings WNBA Champion; Olympic Gold Medalist September 22 5 Isiah Thomas NBA Hall of Famer; 2-time NBA Champion; 12-time NBA All-Star; NBA Finals MVP September 27 6 Jackie Joyner-Kersee 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist September 29 7 Jermaine O'Neal 6-time NBA All-Star; Executive Producer, Netflix's

Malice at the Palace October 4 8 Damian Lillard 6-time NBA All-Star; All-NBA First Team October 6

Season 2 of Front Office, an original series executive produced by Chris Paul, NBA All-Star and PlayersTV Investor, features an all-new lineup of all-star athlete-investors with a behind-the-scenes look at the early-stage investment process. Starting Tuesday, October 25, with a new episode each week for five weeks, each episode will feature entrepreneurs from two companies as they pitch their business concepts to athlete-investors such as 2-time World Series Champion and MVP Mookie Betts (October 25), 2-time WNBA Champion and part-owner of the Atlanta Dream Renee Montgomery (November 1), and USWNT members and Women's World Cup Soccer Champions Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger (November 8), 3-time NBA Champion and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade (November 22), among others.

ABOUT PLAYERSTV

PlayersTV is an athlete-owned TV network and media company home to a diverse collection of original series, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. PlayersTV is the first and only athlete lifestyle network with more than 50+ elite athlete-investors including Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, A.J. Andrews, CJ McCollum, De'Aaron Fox, Angel McCoughtry, DeAndre Jordan, Ken Griffey Jr., Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis among others. PlayersTV is distributed across digital, linear, and OTT and is available globally on Samsung, SLING TV, LG Channels, Vizio Smartcast, Roku, Xumo TV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Rakuten TV, and Local Now reaching more than 285+ million global households and devices. Visit us at www.playerstv.com and connect with us @PlayersTV.

ABOUT UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UBS