Premier Building Systems Announces Expansion/Product Branding Updates:

PBS To Encompass All Building System Brands Under One Name

PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded Premier Building Systems (PBS) family of products now includes more building material systems within the PBS Organization. Under common ownership since 2018, Premier SIPS, R-Shield Insulation, R-Shield Geofoam, and Premier ICF (formerly Diamond Snap-Form) product brands now fold into Premier Building Systems. The Big Sky R-Control SIPs brand, also owned by the same family, is now being marketed under the Premier SIPS brand. There has been no sale, merger, or change in company ownership. These changes only affect the trade name and building system brands, while efficiently consolidating organizational resources to best serve customer needs.

"Under the umbrella of PBS (Premier Building Systems), each brand fits perfectly into our niche – manufacturing superior products that are faster, stronger, and far greener for architects, contractors, and developers to use in building design and construction. We remain committed to offering the industry's top echelon of sustainable building systems," said Brad Huempfner, President.

This family of brands fosters Premier Building Systems' ability to combine research and development, technical, production, and distribution resources across all brands, offering exceptionally high-performance construction and building system solutions from the foundation up.

"With all these superior building system product lines, we have remained committed to continued growth through investments in production, innovation, and sustainability. As the demand for environmentally responsible building products has grown, our wide offering of building systems has also grown to serve customers across North America," said Huempfner.

Additionally, Premier SIPS has launched a new look and new website chalked full of product and industry resources at www.premiersips.com. R-Shield Insulation & Geofoam and Premier ICF will unveil new websites in the coming months.

About Premier Building Systems: Family-owned and operated since the 1970s, Premier Building Systems (PBS) proudly manufactures high-performing, sustainable building systems from the foundation up. Committed to developing and utilizing efficient equipment and processes, PBS continually strives to provide exceptional value, service, and systems to their customers. For more information, please visit www.premierbuildingsystems.com.

