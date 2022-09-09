Mission Wealth Named in Two Women's Choice Award® Lists

SANTA BARBARA,Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Choice Award® recently named Mission Wealth a "Best Company to Work for Women" and a "Best Company to Work for Millennials". These awards recognize company culture and policies, including work-life balance and female representation at every level.

Since 2010, the Women's Choice Award — founded by Delia Passi, CEO of WomenCertified and former Publisher of Working Mother magazine — has selected companies based on female representation in the workforce, work-life balance benefits, professional development and support networks, paid and family time off, health and wellness benefits, employee recognition, and financial benefits.

"Creating an inclusive environment where women want to work is more than just policies and percentages," said Dannell Stuart, Partner and Chief Client Officer. "At Mission Wealth, we have long been a promoter of inclusion and gender parity in the workplace, so it is a great honor to receive this Women's Choice Award recognition."

Out of 85 employees 47% of the firm is represented by women and 62% are millennials. As a 100% employee-owned firm, 42% of the owners are female and 50% of the firm's executive leadership committee are currently represented by women. The firm has plans to increase female ownership and create additional leadership positions by 2023. Mission Wealth takes pride in its inclusive, caring culture and strives to make it a great place to work.

About Women's Choice Awards

The Women's Choice Award identifies the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize the best companies to work for, based on a survey of women indicating what's most important when searching for a job. As the leading advocate for female consumers, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. For the full methodology on the criteria for this award, please click here.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) founded in 2000 that oversees over $4.8 billion in client assets under management/administration. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs.

For more information, visit us at www.missionwealth.com.

