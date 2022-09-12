Miss Ohio USA joins 1st Choice Family Services as Brand Ambassador

Sir'Quora Carroll shines the light on September's Direct Support Professional (DSP) Week and an ever-growing crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Choice Family Services (1CFS), a direct support professional (DSP) and remote monitoring services agency serving those with developmental disabilities, is celebrating DSP Week, September 11-17 by announcing Sir'Quora Carroll, Miss Ohio USA 2022, as its latest brand ambassador.

Miss Ohio USA partners with 1CFS (PRNewswire)

An important aim behind the partnership with Carroll is to help get the word out about the need for direct support professionals, currently experiencing a crisis due to a low number of people in the field. Sir'Quora will help bring attention to the crisis and encourage others to join the 1CFS team as direct support professionals.

"My mom was a direct support professional and my brother chose the profession," says Carroll. "There are millions of people with disabilities who count on DSP support to help them become the best versions of themselves.The benefits of becoming a DSP are exceptional, both DSPs and clients experience great personal growth because of their bond. DSPs deserve praise during their special week for what they do!"

One of Sir'Quora's platforms as Miss Ohio USA involves standing up for youth and mental health and encouraging others to be the best version of themselves so aligning with 1st Choice is a natural match.

1CFS is actively seeking DSP job applicants to handle the large number of people with developmental disabilities who need assistance. "We know the crisis is real everywhere; without an adequate number of DSPs in the field, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their families are all impacted," says Aonist Coles, 1st Choice Family Services CEO. "DSPs help people with developmental disabilities become integrated and engaged in their communities, help them make informed decisions and complete tasks on their own. With Sir'Quora's help, we hope to raise awareness about the critical need for more DSPs. They help create a better quality of life for others, and that is the ultimate reward of choosing the profession."

1st Choice Family Services supports people with developmental disabilities by connecting them to expert direct support professionals who help them overcome challenges and live their best lives.

