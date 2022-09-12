ROBERTI GLOBAL APPOINTS TIM MCKONE AS SENIOR ADVISOR

McKone Recently Launched McK Strategies, a Political Consulting and Lobbying Firm that will Draw Upon His More than Three Decades of Legislative Affairs Experience

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberti Global, a leading bipartisan federal government affairs and public affairs firm, announced today the appointment of Tim McKone as a Senior Advisor. In this role, Mr. McKone will leverage more than three decades of experience as a political strategist in the telecommunications space to provide advice and counsel to Roberti Global's clients on a range of critical issues before Congress and the administration. McKone recently launched McK Strategies, a political consulting and lobbying firm, following his retirement from AT&T where he served as Executive Vice President for Federal Relations.

"We're thrilled to have Tim join us as a Strategic Advisor during this critical time as, more than ever, our clients are seeking expert counsel to effectively navigate challenging dynamics and sensitive issues at the intersection of business and politics," said, Vin Roberti, Chairman of Roberti Global. "Tim's expertise and deep relationships on the hill are unmatched, and he has a proven track record of building strong cross-party coalitions and effecting legislative change. I'm confident Tim will be an invaluable asset to our firm's clients, and we warmly welcome him to our team."

"Vin and the Roberti Global team have established an impressive reputation as a preeminent bipartisan government affairs firm for domestic and foreign companies," said Mr. McKone. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Vin and his colleagues and look forward to helping counsel clients on pivotal lobbying and advocacy issues in this increasingly volatile partisan environment. In particular, the regulatory and competitive landscape for telecommunications is rapidly evolving, and I'm eager to help clients manage the policy implications of these changes. "

About Tim McKone

Mr. McKone is an experienced government affairs professional. This month, he launched McK Strategies, a global and domestic political and government consulting firm that will build upon Mr. McKone's 30+ years of experience representing some of the world's largest private companies and most prominent trade associations. He recently retired from AT&T where he served as Executive Vice Present for Federal Relations in Washington, D.C. In that role he oversaw legislative efforts within Congress and multiple presidential administrations on behalf of the company. During his tenure, he facilitated significant legislative successes for AT&T and managed legislative strategy for several industry-defining transactions, including Southwestern Bell's (SBC) acquisition of AT&T, as well as AT&T's purchase of BellSouth, DirecTV, and TimeWarner. Previously, Mr. McKone was a partner at Davis Manafort, where he represented high-profile clients including SBC and Fannie Mae. Mr. McKone also has advised on congressional and presidential campaigns, including those for Dole, Bush-Cheney, and McCain.

About Roberti Global

Roberti Global is a leading bipartisan federal government affairs and public affairs firm with offices in Washington, D.C., New York City, and London. The firm's team has more than 75 years of experience in political advocacy and strategic issues management, including at the highest levels of government, on the campaign trail, and as top advisors to Fortune 500 companies, philanthropic institutions, trade associations, and foreign governments.

With its team of seasoned Republican and Democratic strategists, Roberti Global effectively navigates political and partisan influences to represent its clients' interests. The firm's deep bench and decades of experience are fundamental to its success in helping clients of all sizes and stripes realize their legislative and public affairs objectives.

