Virginia Academy, a Ministry of Community Church, Breaks New Ground with Engagement and Expansion: Invites Loudoun County to Gather September 18th

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when education has become a battleground for politicians and divisive issues, one school in Loudoun County is doubling down on its investment in the next generation to bring the community together. On their 25th birthday, Virginia Academy is inviting the community to come together for their Ground Breaking service on a $24 million expansion in hopes of making modern resources and quality education available to all of Loudoun County.

"Our arms are stretched out to the entire community. Family is one of our core values," said Virginia Academy Chancellor, Pastor Charlie Whitlow. The leadership at Virginia Academy believes academic, family, and spiritual life are one, and invites the community to think of the school as a resource that can positively impact all three. "When you drive by the school and see the cranes and the builders in action, we want you to feel as excited and proud of Loudoun County and what's happening here, as we are," Whitlow said.

This transformative growth includes an expansion of the academic and sports facilities. Virginia Academy is taking a non-partisan approach to faith and education and invites the community to capitalize on this resource for the family.

Event: Doors are open to the entire community on September 18th for a service to highlight the expansion and strengthen bonds with new friends. All are welcome and be sure to bring your children.

When : September 18 th , 10:30 am

Where : Virginia Academy

Details : Outdoor service, including the groundbreaking ceremony, after which food is provided along with family friendly activities.

Call to Action: Virginia Academy welcomes Loudoun County as they prepare for an increased capacity of 300 students. The expansion includes an additional 60,000 square feet for academics, a gymnasium, collaborative meeting spaces for student life gatherings, nearly a dozen upper school classrooms including two state-of-the-art science labs, a dedicated art room, a library, digital resource rooms, and more.

Virginia Academy, founded in 1997 is one of the largest private schools in Loudoun County offering preschool through 12th grade. The expansion mirrors the diverse growth of Loudoun County, with all families welcome to be a part of the Virginia Academy community.

Media Contact: Brandon Consolvo, Advancement Director

Virginia Academy

19790 Ashburn Road,

Ashburn, VA 20147

Phone: 571-209-5500 [ext: 219]

Email: bconsolvo@virginia-academy.com

