Williams Mullen Bolsters Tysons Office with Return of Veteran Antitrust Partner and New Corporate Partner

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that James M. Burns and Cari Lyn B. Pierce have joined the firm. Burns joins the Litigation Section, and Pierce joins the Corporate Section. Both Burns and Pierce will be located in our Tysons office.

Burns returns to Williams Mullen to serve as chair of our Antitrust & Trade Regulation Practice Group. He has practiced antitrust law for over 30 years and has litigated antitrust and related claims in trial and appellate courts all across the country. He also advises clients on antitrust compliance issues and has represented clients before the DOJ Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission on a wide variety of antitrust matters, including mergers. While he has represented clients in antitrust matters in a wide variety of industries, he has extensive experience assisting clients in the health care and insurance industries with the unique antitrust challenges they often face.

Burns earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Colgate University.

Pierce focuses her practice on the various elements of business transactions and the creation of new businesses. She has experience handling asset transactions with commercial real estate components and assists clients with the organizational documents involved in these transactions. She also has experience advising landowners through the potential risks and negotiation process of proposed solar farm leases, along with additional experience in the area of tax controversy, specifically regarding small businesses.

Pierce received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Harvard University.

