Developing Zebrafish Embryo Wins The 12th Annual Nikon Small World in Motion Competition

This year's Nikon Small World in Motion winning video showcases the developmental processes and evolutionary changes in a zebrafish

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today unveiled the winners of the 12th annual Nikon Small World in Motion Video Competition. This year's first place prize was awarded to Dr. Eduardo E. Zattara for his visually striking video of neural crest cells migrating in a zebrafish embryo. Utilizing time-lapse imaging in an eight-hour window, Zattara's video highlights the beautiful and dynamic study of evolutionary developmental biology.

Neural crest cells are responsible for the development of many specialized vertebrate organs. Derived from neural crest cells, sensory organ progenitors (colored in green) migrate along the lateral line of the zebrafish embryo. While in orange, melanin-forming cells known as melanocytes, move below the zebrafish's skin to reach their final positions and shape. Zattara used fluorescence to contrast the various cell functions during this developmental period in the embryo.

"This recording came out very clean and required almost no post-processing. It is an astonishing display of the dynamics of neural crest cell migration," said Zattara. "The result was a video that was both biologically informative and visually striking. It was by far my favorite microscopy video to render."

Zattara went on to say, "While I maintain several lines of work ranging from genomics to community ecology, my main interest lies in the interaction between ecology, evolution and development. I am particularly interested in how developmental capabilities can affect evolutionary routes and ecological outcomes. While I like to consider all scales of life, I always focus on the organism to understand biological systems."

Eric Flem, Communications and CRM Manager, Nikon Instruments said, "This year's winning entry not only reflects the remarkable research and trends in science, but also gives the public a glimpse into a hidden world that can only be seen through a microscope. As imaging technologies continue to advance, we are seeing more scientifically relevant events in higher and more visually detailed quality."

Second place was awarded to Dr. Christophe Leterrier for his 12-hour time-lapse of cultured monkey cells labeled for plasma membrane (orange) and DNA (blue). In order to capture this video, Leterrier had to keep the cells alive throughout the entire acquisition time, with proper temperature and humidity control, as well as minimal phototoxicity from laser illumination.

Third place was awarded to Dr. Ahmet Karabulut for his video of sea anemone neurons and stinging cells showing their dynamic processes.

The 2022 judging panel included:

Dr. Gustavo Menezes , Associate Professor and Head of the Center for Gastrointestinal Biology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais

Dr. Nikolay Nikolov , Senior Video Journalist at The New York Times

Annaliese Nurnberg, Photo Editor at The Washington Post

Dr. Clare Waterman , Cell Biologist and Member of the National Academy of Sciences

NIKON SMALL WORLD IN MOTION WINNERS

1st Place

Dr. Eduardo E. Zattara

CONICET

National Scientific and Technical Research Council

Bariloche, Rio Negro, Argentina

Migrating neural crest cells during zebrafish development

Brightfield, Confocal, Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Dr. Christophe Leterrier

INP CNRS-AMU UMR7051

NeuroCyto Lab

Marseille, France

12-hour time-lapse of cultured monkey cells labeled for plasma membrane (orange) and DNA (blue)

Confocal

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Dr. Ahmet Karabulut

Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Gibson Lab

Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Sea anemone neurons and stinging cells showing their dynamic processes

Confocal, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Dying melanoma cells

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Ignasi Vélez-Ceron, Dr. Jordi Ignés & Dr. Francesc Sagués

University of Barcelona

Department of Materials Science and Physical Chemistry

Barcelona, Spain

Photosensitive active nematic layer confined in an annular channel

Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Álmos Becz

Eötvös Loránd Tudományegyetem

Szigetszentmiklós, Hungary

Conjugation of stentors

Darkfield

4X-10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

A cell going through cell division

Confocal, Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

A cancer cell with three nuclei

Confocal

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Yen Fook Chew

Woodend, Waimakiriri, New Zealand

8-hour time-lapse of a Hydra devouring Daphnia pulex

Darkfield

4X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Simon Cleary & Mark Looney

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Department of Medicine

San Francisco, California, USA

Neutrophils (green) swarming into a mouse lung. The neutrophils block blood flow (plasma: blue, platelets: red) and migrate into airspaces.

Multiphoton

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Nicholas Desnoyer

University of Zurich

Department of Plant and Microbial Biology

Zurich, Switzerland

Thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) pollen tubes guided to ovules by cues secreted from the synergid cells (pink) where they burst and release sperm

Fluorescence

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Kristen Engevik

Baylor College of Medicine

Department of Molecular Virology & Microbiology

Houston, Texas, USA

Live imaging of the effects of rotavirus infection (magenta) on calcium signaling (green) in infected and uninfected cells

Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Olivia Feehan-Nelson & Dr. Matthew Tyska

Vanderbilt University

Department of Cellular and Developmental Biology

Nashville, Tennessee, USA

30-minute time-lapse of microvilli accumulating on the surface on an epithelial cell

Confocal, Fluorescence

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Karl Gaff

Dublin, Ireland

Crystallizing Epsom salts

Polarized Light

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Gerd Günther

Düsseldorf, Germany

Virginia spiderwort (Tradescantia virginiana) stamen hair cell division

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Mas Erasmus Lux Jansma

Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands

Ciliates of the genus Euplotes

Darkfield

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Andrew Moore

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

The cytoskeleton at the edge of a tissue culture cell. Actin (white) and microtubules (blue)

Confocal

63X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Sarang Naik

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

A freshwater tube dwelling Annelid worm feeding on Spirogyra algae and then excreting it

Brightfield

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Ewelina Oszust

London, United Kingdom

Aquatic larva (possibly of a caddisfly) balancing an air bubble next to a volvox algae

Brightfield

10X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Pablo Piedra

La Fortuna de San Carlos, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Booklice (Psocoptera) feeding on a decaying orchid bee (Euglossa hansoni)

Reflected Light

4X-20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Benedikt Pleyer

Kirchberg, Bavaria, Germany

Culex mosquito larvae hatching from an egg raft seen from under water

Darkfield/Oblique

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Julien Resseguier

University of Oslo

Department of Biosciences / Immunology

Oslo, Viken, Norway

Circulating red blood cells in zebrafish

Confocal, Fluorescence

60X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Julien Resseguier

University of Oslo

Department of Biosciences / Immunology

Oslo, Viken, Norway

Neutrophils (blue) and Macrophages (orange) within the granuloma of a zebrafish model of tuberculosis

Confocal, Deconvolution, Fluorescence

20X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Chloé Savard

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Spirostomum sp. ciliates swimming in a single drop of water and showing contraction movements

Kristiansen illumination (pseudo DIC), Brightfield, Reflected Light

10X, 20X and 40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Chloé Savard

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Holographic Milnesium tardigrade with Euglena viridis

Polarized Light

40X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Varun Sheel & Dr. Walter Huynh

Faze Medicines, Inc.

Department of Neuroscience

Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Biomolecular condensates forming in cancer cells

Confocal

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Felix Thoma & Dr. Christof Osman

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Biocenter

Planegg-Martinsried, Bavaria, Germany

5-hour time-lapse of mitochondrial dynamics in budding yeast (S. cerevisiae)

Brightfield, Deconvolution, Fluorescence, Image Stacking

100X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Mikiko Tsudome & Dr. Shigeru Deguchi

The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC)

Research Center for Bioscience and Nanoscience

Yokosuka, Kanagawa, Japan

Emergence and development of structural color during the growth of a marine bacterium (Cellulophaga lytica) on agar

Stereomicroscopy

12.5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Wim van Egmond

Micropolitan Museum

Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid Holland, Netherlands

Marine plankton (Phyllodoce maculata) larva

Differential Interference Contrast (DIC)

25X (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jan van IJken

Jan van IJken Photography and Film

Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands

Water flea (Polyphemus pediculus) giving birth

Darkfield

5X (Objective Lens Magnification)

