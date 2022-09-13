InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Receptacle for Yard Debris (FJK-168)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved receptacle for collecting trash/yard debris," said one of two inventors, from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., "so we invented the YARD BUDDY. Our design would also reduce the need for continuous bending and working on your knees."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to load and unload yard/garden-related debris. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional trash receptacles. It also ensures that a convenient seat is readily available while gardening and it eliminates the need to continuously bend. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, gardeners, landscaping services, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp