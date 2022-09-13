Standard Textile Named One of the Healthiest Employers of Ohio

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global textile manufacturing leader for the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets headquartered in Cincinnati, is proud to announce it has been recognized in the 2022 Healthiest Employers of Ohio. Healthiest Employers® is an awards program created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population.

Standard Textile has been named one of the 2022 Healthiest Employers in Ohio. (PRNewswire)

Standard Textile has developed a holistic wellness program that focuses on four pillars: physical, mental, financial, and social wellness.

These companies were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings. Even with many employers returning to the office or to hybrid schedules, they have had to adapt their workforces to reflect the ever-changing views of the modern American office. Increased flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health resources have proven to be common trends among Healthiest Employers honorees.

Standard Textile has developed a holistic wellness program that focuses on four pillars: physical, mental, financial, and social wellness.

"The goal is helping employees find their 'Well Place' just like their 'Happy Place.' For some it is a walking trail or fitness center, for others it may be an onsite massage, relaxation room, advice on financial management or receiving paid time off to volunteer," said Connie Retherford, Director of Total Rewards at Standard Textile. "We want to know what matters most to our employees when defining wellness. We want employees to know that their safety and wellbeing matters most to the company."

In support of both its physical and financial wellness pillars, Standard Textile offers several incentives to encourage healthy behavior and minimize employee contribution to the plan. Unique in 2022, Standard Textile made the decision to offer a cost-free medical plan option to single-coverage employees. This cost-free medical plan option proved popular; approximately 65% of employees who participate in Standard Textile's holistic wellness program qualified for and elected this plan option in 2022. Completion of a biometric screening and preventive exam as well as identification as a non-tobacco user qualified employees for this medical plan option.

The company achieves an impressive engagement rate overall with approximately 95% of employees and spouses in their Cincinnati headquarters who participate in the company's medical plan completing both the biometric screening and physical exam. This level of participation in preventive screening goes a long way to improve wellness and address health conditions early.

"The wellness program here at Standard Textile has helped me to be more aware of health. Without the incentives for my health care plan, I probably would not go to the doctor each year or have a biometric screening. The yearly screening has shown me how food and physical activity can improve these numbers," said Lisa McGill, Customer Service Representative, Healthcare. "I now try to find ways to make my numbers better each year."

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. Completed assessments were ranked with the proprietary Healthiest Employers® Index, a 1-100 rubric for wellness programming. The survey is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that simplifies data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling, and curated action steps.

About Springbuk and Healthiest Employers®

Springbuk is a health intelligence software platform that empowers everyone in an employer's health ecosystem to glean actionable insights to improve their population's well-being and contain claims costs. Each year, Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers® Awards Program across the country to honor the nation's most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs. To date, over 10,000 employers across 40+ U.S. cities have participated in the awards program. Learn more at www.Springbuk.com and www.HealthiestEmployers.com.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

Contact

Judy Sroufe

Vice President, Brand Marketing and Communications

Standard Textile

jsroufe@standardtextile.com

(513) 761-9256, ext. 2243



www.standardtextile.com (PRNewsfoto/Standard Textile Co., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Textile