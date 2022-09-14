EARN DOUBLE REWARDS POINTS THIS FALL WITH WORLDHOTELS™

WorldHotels RewardsSM members will earn double the points on every stay this Fall at any participating WorldHotels property

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels announced today that the company's industry-leading loyalty program – WorldHotels Rewards℠ (WHR) – is rewarding guests for their fall travel. From September 12, 2022 to November 21, 2022, all WHR members will earn double points on every stay at any participating WorldHotels property. To be eligible, WHR members must register on worldhotelsrewards.com prior to the completion of their first stay.

(PRNewsfoto/WorldHotels) (PRNewswire)

"With four collections and hotels in some of the world's most iconic destinations, WorldHotels provides our guests with a luxury or upscale experience, whether they are traveling for leisure, business or bleisure," said Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels. "We're privileged to welcome our most loyal guests back to our properties worldwide as travel demand continues to rebound. To help our guests enrich their stay, we're pleased to offer our double points promotion that will make their fall travel even more rewarding."

WorldHotels' collections include Crafted, Elite, Luxury and Distinctive. Each is carefully curated and features some of the finest independent hotels and resorts around the world. With a collection of properties in more than 200 iconic destinations worldwide, WorldHotels offers travelers the opportunity for exciting discoveries in the most unexpected places. From the Scottish Highlands to the glistening lights of Paris and everything in between, WorldHotels provides guests with unparalleled upscale and luxury experiences worldwide.

Learn more about WorldHotels Rewards and register to Earn Double Points on your next stay.

About WorldHotels Collection:

WorldHotels™ Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted. For more information visit WorldHotels.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Director, Public Relations & Corporate Communications

602.957.5526

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorldHotels