LoanPro announces strategic partnership with Anovaa

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro , a leader in loan servicing software, announced their partnership with Anovaa , a next generation consumer loan origination platform. LoanPro now combines their proven lending platform, which seeks to simplify the loan servicing process, with Anovaa's expertise in loan origination, and their goal to unify the lending process to solve pain-points for lenders, no matter the size.

About the partnership, CRO of LoanPro, Lloyd Roberts says "Anovaa is a strong player in the personal and student loan origination space. LoanPro is pleased to partner with Anovaa to provide lenders with an end-to-end loan origination & loan servicing solution. By combining both Anovaa's & LoanPro's tech-forward offerings, lenders are the ultimate beneficiaries of our partnership."

"Partnerships across the financial technology sector continue to promote innovation and growth," said Brandon Ferris, Chief Product Officer at Anovaa. "Our partnership with LoanPro will support our current and future mutual clients for years to come."

This partnership will give users of LoanPro and Anovaa complete control over the entire loan lifecycle, beginning with Anovaa's robust origination solution, and continuing with LoanPro's ability to service loans and empower collections.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is a loan management platform which specializes in the servicing of loans, but powers financial innovation by giving users the tech they need to bring their lending ideas to life. Built on its own API, LoanPro unites with its users existing software, while encouraging the use of powerful integrations and unifying all aspects of the loan lifecycle in a single platform.

For more information on LoanPro, visit loanpro.io.

About Anovaa

Anovaa is a financial technology company designed to help lenders of all sizes stand up or digitally transform their loan programs. Using the Anovaa originations platform, banks, credit unions and other lenders can configure their end-to-end customer experience in as little as 30 days. As part of Entech Consulting, Anovaa has helped lenders originate over $100 billion across personal loans, student loans and education loan refinancing.

For more information, visit anovaa.com .

