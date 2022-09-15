Greenlabs Joins World Economic Forum, Standing Tall as Global Innovator

Joined WEF September 1st as a Global Innovator, will attend Annual Meeting at Davos next year

Recognized for data-based agrifood industry innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlabs, a trailblazer in the data-based agrifood industry, joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Global Innovator on the 1st of this month. Recognized as a Global Innovator, the company is inivited to join the Annual Meeting at Davos in Switzerland, hosted by the World Economci Forum, in January next year. Greenlabs will also be contributing to the World Economci Forum's Consumption Platform, particularly in the Frontiers of Nutrition project.

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

In addition to participating in the Annual Meeting at Davos, Greenlabs is expanding its agrifood innovation on the world stage. The business has globalized its successfully digitized data-based Korean agriculture platform called "Farm Morning." It has released a Japanese version of Farm Morning named "Farmnabi" and plans to pioneer it on the Asian market, including India and Vietnam, which bears similarities to the Korean agriculture environment. Going forward, Greenlabs's goal is to make Farm Morning a total platform used by farmers worldwide to use each country's agricultural industry data to contribute to a stable food supply.

Greenlabs is also taking an active lead in responding to the worldwide issue of climate change. Last May, it signed business agreements with the APEC Climate Center (APCC) and Korea's Rural Development Administration and is constructing cooperative systems to respond jointly to abnormal climate and contributing to sustainable agricultural development. This is the first time ever that APCC has signed a business agreement with a private company. Furthermore, Greenlabs has begun to supply "low-carbon beef" to reduce carbon emissions from meat, which represent approximately 60% of the food industry's carbon emissions.

Additionally, Greenlabs is a leader in exports of "K-smart agriculture" to improve global agricultural productivity. It has engaged recently in discussions with Nepal to supply outdoor smart farm technology and build distribution value chains. Greenlabs has further plans to increase productivity and quality, starting with crops such as potatoes and strawberries that are suitable for the current climate and soil, and then take the lead in global smart farm innovation.

Verena Kuhn, Head of Global Innovator community at the World Economic Forum, commented, "We are very pleased to have Greenlabs as a Global Innovator. We hope Greenlabs will provide new and innovative ideas in the new frontiers of nutrition initiative."

※ About Greenlabs

With its vision of innovating humanity's food starting with agriculture, Greenlabs is taking the lead in digitalizing the agriculture and food industry for sustainable human life. It has transformed agricultural production and distribution and intends to convert all value chains from finance to trade so as to make them sustainable. Meanwhile, it is creating carbon-neutral solutions in the agrifood field so that it makes a better tomorrow for the world.

It has attracted investment about a cumulative total of 240 billion won in recognition of its success in digitalizing agriculture and its overwhelming potential in the market. The business operates the total agriculture data platform "Farm Morning," which has more than 700,000 members or over half of Korean farming households, and a platform for food material buyers called "Sinsunhi," which has over 20,000 members.

※ About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

