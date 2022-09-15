Pavlov Media and Three Cities in Texas Enter Historic Agreement to Build Fiber Networks in Their Communities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, a national broadband service provider, and the Texas communities of Corinth, Shady Shores, and Hickory Creek (the Lake Cities) have entered a historic partnership that will make each community a Gig City when completed. The cities used American Rescue Plan funds to enter into an Indefeasible Right of Use (IRU) to bring fiber services to a number of their government facilities. As part of the agreement, Pavlov Media has agreed to expand their fiber network to provide fiber-based services to the residents and businesses within the Lake Cities.

"We are proud to be part of this innovative solution developed by the Lake Cities. The cities embarked on an exhaustive, competitive bid process, and we are pleased that they chose Pavlov Media to partner with. We believe our ability to design, build, and operate municipal fiber networks all with our own in-house staff will enhance the speed to completion, and the ultimate success of the fiber network," said Pavlov Media President, Glenn Meyer.

Mike O'Linc, President of Campus Communications Group, (a subsidiary of Pavlov Media) added: "Construction of the fiber network will begin immediately, with the goal to have each of the Lake Cities' anchor facilities connected within one year."

"Providing high-speed fiber networks has been a priority for the Lake Cities for many years. We are extremely excited to begin the broadband project with Pavlov Media. This project will greatly benefit our current residents and generations to come in Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores," stated Corinth Mayor Bill Heidemann.

Mark Shelden, Pavlov Media's Vice President of Municipal Developments stated, "This model can be replicated in other communities across the country that want fiber-based services in their communities. We believe that demand for fiber-based services are in their infancy, and we are in conversations with several other municipalities looking at ways to accelerate the installation of fiber networks in their communities."

