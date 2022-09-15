PizzaForno to Showcase the Future of Robots in the Foodservice Industry at Virtual Kraft Heinz Foodovation Event on September 20th

PizzaForno to Showcase the Future of Robots in the Foodservice Industry at Virtual Kraft Heinz Foodovation Event on September 20th

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Concept will be featured in a 'Kitchen of the Future' Demo

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, one of North America's only automated pizzerias that bakes artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes, has announced its participation in the virtual Kraft Heinz Foodovation event on September 20th, 2022, a day that also marks National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

The 24/7 automated pizza oven business opportunity (PRNewsfoto/PizzaForno) (PRNewswire)

The highly-anticipated foodservice industry event will share the latest innovations in restaurant automation, explore global trends, and demonstrate new technologies that are rapidly emerging as useful tools for hospitality leaders solving labor shortages, rising costs, and unreliable supply chains.

Key speakers include Kathryn Fenner of Technomic, who will address the state of the foodservice industry, and Mike Kostyo of Datassential, who will discuss current top food trends.

The event will feature "culinary breakouts," where the Kraft Heinz culinary team will showcase new products and techniques. One of them will feature a traditional present-day restaurant contrasted against a restaurant of the future, to reveal how the industry is evolving and embracing new technologies, including automated pizzerias from PizzaForno during a 'kitchen of the future' demo, rapid cook and microwave ovens, sous vide cooking, and POS ordering systems.

"PizzaForno offers high ROI and has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "We're thrilled to be able to showcase how our revolutionary automated pizzerias are solving problems and paving the way for a better future."

Unlike most on-the-go pizza options loaded with added preservatives, PizzaForno has selected healthy, natural ingredients to deliver on quality and consistency to scale the business.

As volume demands, each unit can hold up to 70 fully prepared pre-boxed pizzas made fresh in the U.S. and replenished frequently. As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven gives the customer the option to Take-n-Bake or bake the 12" premium artisan pizza in under three minutes.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built their brand on a proven machine with already 2,000 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has 51 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PizzaForno