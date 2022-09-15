Thrive Agritech Launches 840W Pinnacle HP LED Grow Light

Delivering high intensity, uniform light with fewer fixtures

CLAYMONT, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Agritech, Inc., a technology company and leader in LED horticulture lighting, announced today the market release of the new 840W Pinnacle HP LED grow light.

The 840W Pinnacle HP light builds upon the success of Thrive Agritech's 600W Pinnacle light, which has been installed by leading multi-state operators across North America. The key benefit of the 840W Pinnacle HP light is that it delivers even higher intensities on the canopy while requiring fewer lights. Indoor cannabis growers can easily reach 1,500-2,000 PPFD, while greenhouse operators can achieve their supplemental lighting goals with fewer lights and less shadowing. Pinnacle HP utilizes leading-edge LED chip technology that generates an ideal combination of power and efficiency with a spectrum optimized for plant health and crop yield.

Thrive Agritech CEO, Brian Bennett, commented, "Pinnacle HP is a transformational LED light for our controlled environment agriculture customers. It provides substantially more output than even the best double-ended 1,000W HPS lights, and does it with much higher energy efficiency, far longer lifetime, and less maintenance - all while providing our customers with exceptional plant health and crop yields."

As with all Thrive Agritech products, Pinnacle HP is IP66 waterproof, UL8800 certified for safety, and comes with a standard 5-year warranty.

About Thrive Agritech

Thrive Agritech was founded at the Y Combinator accelerator in Silicon Valley, with a mission to serve the horticulture industry with leading-edge LED technology that enhances plant health and growth while enabling greater sustainability for controlled environment agriculture. All Thrive Agritech products have an optimized light spectrum, high reliability, and most importantly grow great plants. For more information, visit thriveagritech.com

View original content:

SOURCE Thrive Agritech, Inc.