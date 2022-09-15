WorkWave Announces Modernization of ServMan by WorkWave

Phase one of ServMan enhancements include a new mobile application and expanded API integration with 24/7 sales contact center, Slingshot by WorkWave

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, has announced increased investment in the modernization of ServMan, its core ERP software solution for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical industries. This investment will allow ServMan to continue to be at the forefront of these industries with a multi-phased modernization approach as well as integration with Slingshot by WorkWave , a 24/7 sales contact center for service companies.

"The market has a clear need for what ServMan delivers — there simply is no other effective solution available for service companies performing this type of work," says WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto. "Our top priority at WorkWave is to continue to update, modernize and fill every gap in our software portfolio so that every one of our customers has the right tools they need to propel their business forward, which puts ServMan on track to deliver even more value well into the future."

The first wave of modernization arriving in Q4 2022 will deliver an entirely new, device-native mobile platform that allows field technicians to improve efficiency, as well as their job satisfaction. It also includes a new set of flexible APIs and an integration into Slingshot by WorkWave, a solution WorkWave acquired in 2021. Slingshot is a comprehensive sales and answering service for home and commercial field service providers, and is already in use with key ServMan clients. The fully integrated solution will meet the increased demand from ServMan customers, allowing Slingshot agents to respond to service inquiries in real time, resolving customer needs on the first touch at any time during the day, even during peak season or spikes in inbound call volume when missed calls equal missed revenue.

"Through this integration, we are covering both inbound customer calls and new sales leads, making it easier for our customers to grow. With the majority of leads happening over the phone, often after hours or all at one time during weather anomalies, we are able to ensure that Slingshot converts these leads into customers, scheduling these service calls in real time, to increase both customer satisfaction and sales growth," says Giannetto.

To learn more about ServMan by WorkWave, visit our website .

