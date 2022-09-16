AUSTRALIAN CHART-TOPPERS THE BUCKLEYS DRAW INSPIRATION FROM "FLEETWOOD MAC, SHERYL CROW, AND EVEN A LITTLE BIT OF OLD SCHOOL TAYLOR SWIFT" FOR NEW EP

TAKE IT AS IT COMES Out Today via Petrol Records/UMe

BYRON BAY, Australia, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of their stunning single and music video "Oops I Love You" which Atwood Magazine describes as a "delicious earworm" " Australian siblings The Buckleys have now released their new EP TAKE IT AS IT COMES today via Petrol Records/UMe . Injecting a heavy dose of 70s old school AM radio flair to their infectious pop-country sound heard on their debut album, Daydream,"Take It As It Comes feels, as lead vocalist/bassist Sarah Buckley describes, "like a really natural evolution for us and we're really excited for people to hear it."

The EP's five songs takes the band into new territory, expanding the scope of their "hippie country" debut and adding a healthy dose of meticulously-crafted pop that comes from the natural chemistry of the sibling band. Kicking off with the cheery title track "Take It As It Comes," it bubbles with youthful effervescence and positivity, embracing the importance of gratitude for accepting what life hands you.

Cracking the Australian Top Ten on Australian Country Radio charts at #5, the first single "Oops I Love You" has been spreading its widespread appeal across the globe. Clout Magazine praises, "the trio's latest example of their charming sound and charisma, as it fizzes with an insatiable, feel-good bounce and sense of adventure." It's All Indie calls the track "stunning," adding "this is by far one of the most exciting new Country-based acts we've heard in a while."

"The songs featured on this EP, we really feel embody who we are and what we want to say in this moment, personally and artistically," Sarah adds. The EP is rounded out by the midtempo aching pop of "What Ya Gonna Do About It," sentimental ballad "Fool Me", and the swing and twang of the traditional smokiness of "Love Me Wrong."

Proceeding to tackle the U.S. market, The Buckleys' Stateside highlights include a performance on The ACM Weekly and add on Radio Disney Country with their single "I'm Comin' For Ya (Love)," and a CMT Music USA add for their video "Breathe." The band created a groundswell Down Under with each of their four released singles charting in the Top Five of Australian country radio. Their first single "Daydream," catapulted the trio into the limelight, scoring a #1 single on Australian country radio, which was followed by the second single, "I'm Comin' For Ya (Love)," which reached #3. Their worldwide debut single "Money" reached #2 and its follow up "Breathe" at #3.

The Buckleys are Sarah, Molly and Lachlan Buckley. Take It As It Comes is out now via Petrol Records/UMe.

Take It As It Comes

EP Tracklist

"Fool Me Again"

"Love Me Wrong"

"Oops I Love You"

"Take It As It Comes"

"What Ya Gonna Do About It"

The EP will be delivered in Standard & HD.

