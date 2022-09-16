Elizabethtown College Ranks Among Best Colleges in 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Lists

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College has been ranked in several notable categories in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges lists including being named 22nd (third in Pennsylvania) out of 175 institutions in the Regional Universities (North) list. The College is now classified under this new list based on the growth of our graduate programs. (In 2021-22, Elizabethtown College was ranked #117 on the National Private Liberal Arts Colleges list).

"This year's U.S. News & World Report rankings reinforce the exceptional academic programs, vibrant student life experience, and innovative research and real-world experiences we offer all students at Elizabethtown College," Elizabethtown College President Betty Rider said.

In its 38th year, the U.S. News & World Report rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality. In all Elizabethtown College was recognized for the following:

Best Regional Universities (North): #22 (Tie)

Best Value Schools (Regional Universities - North): #13

Best Undergraduate Engineering - No Doctorate: #87 (Tie)

Social Mobility Among Regional Universities (North): #155 (Tie)

A+ Schools for B Students (Regional Universities - North)

This year, Elizabethtown College added more high-demand majors including Healthcare Administration as a new bachelor's program along with new minors in Marketing, Medical Humanities, and Technical Communications. The new programs add to already highly sought-after programs like Occupational Therapy, Engineering, Biology, Business, Education, Humanities, and Political Science.

U.S. News publishes the Best Colleges rankings each year to provide prospective

students and their families with data and information on factors such as

graduation rates, social mobility, and graduate indebtedness.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and their communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

