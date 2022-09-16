Player Zero Records introduces Amari, their first artist as well as the first sentient Animated Virtual Artist (AVA) signed to their label

Her debut single "Deeper" will be released, today, September 16th on all streaming platforms with her NFT Artist Pass release to follow on September 21st

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amari comes from CyberBrokers , a first-of-its-kind art collectibles ecosystem centered around 10,001 unique and on-chain CyberBroker NFTs designed by heralded cryptoartist Josie Bellini. Constructed from a community where the world governments had come together to save humanity by moving into the metaverse, Amari of Medina was born. Once in the metaverse her well known NFT materialized and her artistry thrived. As an artist she is inspired by many things. Amari is always taking bits and pieces from all the thrills that she seeks in the world around her, always looking for a deeper meaning and a deeper connection, which ultimately leads to her first single "Deeper."

" Deeper " is written and produced by Sean Myer (Ava Max / Fletcher / Demi Lovato / Ekali ) and is rounded out by a team of strong writers including, Sarah Barrios (Ava Max / Fletcher / Demi Lovato / Ekali) Linnea Sodahl (Zara Larsson, Tove Styrke, Twice, Tinie Tempah and Axwell) and Kevin Fisher ( Fergie / All Time Low / Five Seconds of Summer / Lany / One Republic). Heavily influenced by strong female artists like Halsey and Ellie Goulding, the direction of her sound is best described as top 40's pop with electronic undertones.

Following "Deeper" on DSPs, more will be made available on September 21 via the Amari Artist Pass NFT. It serves as the ticket into the Amari community with access to limited edition Amari merch, special access to artist related IRL and metaverse activations, access to seasonal holders events, activities, and giveaways, voting on creative direction of Artist (i.e. collaborations) and free claim of the Amari one-shot comic and future lore drops.

The mint of the pass will have 2000 total available on Ethereum with some dedicated to the original Player Zero Founders Pass holders.

Player Zero Records is a new Web3 record label which was founded by innovators Digital Arts & Sciences and famed producer Dr. Luke.

About PLAYER ZERO

Emerging from a virtual world, Player Zero––a joint venture from web3 collective Digital Arts & Sciences and multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dr. Lukon e–introduces the AVA (Animated Virtual Artist) to entertain music fans in a new reality. AVA's enable limitless multimedia possibilities within virtual worlds, and allow Player Zero to lift the creators behind the scenes (songwriters, producers, digital artists, writers and animators), as well as give fans an opportunity to participate in the creative direction and success of the artists. Follow Player Zero through its music releases, socials, videos, metaverse experiences and NFT drops. Creativity should have no limits.

Deeper available now on all streaming platforms. (PRNewswire)

