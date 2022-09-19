5WPR Named Finalist for Campaign of the Year in 2022 PRNews Platinum Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client It's A 10 Haircare, a leading haircare brand for salon professionals and clients across the world, has been named a finalist in the PRNews Platinum Awards in the Campaign of the Year - Other category.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

The nominated campaign executed by the beauty team worked to elevate and maintain It's A 10 Haircare's network of brand loyalists while growing their consumer base through a multi-faceted strategic PR program encompassing targeted media outreach and unique grassroots marketing efforts to reach both Millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

"For the past six years 5WPR has worked alongside It's A 10, supporting its tremendous industry growth as the brand continues to expand its footprint across the beauty category," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "This nomination is a recognition of the dynamic campaigns our team has enjoyed working on throughout the course of our partnership with It's A 10, and we look forward to continuing to innovate together."

For over two decades, the Platinum PR Awards have been hailed as the most coveted and competitive award in the communications space. The winners of this world-renowned recognition represent the best of the best—those that have reached the pinnacle of both innovation and industry knowledge. Winners will be unveiled at the PRNews Platinum PR Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 12, in New York City.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Dara A. Busch

dbusch@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations