CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH BY HEADING TO SOME OF TEXAS' MOST SAVORY HISPANIC RESTAURANTS

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) celebrates the histories, cultures, and contributions of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America during Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of a mouthwatering list of standout Hispanic Heritage eateries nestled throughout Texas.

Maize Houston by Becca Wright (PRNewswire)

"We're so proud of the fact that here in the Texas restaurant industry, our diversity and rich culture is our strength."

The TRA Hispanic Heritage Month Must-Taste List underscores the strength and diversity of Texas' restaurants, whose menus range from Cuban, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan to Mexican, Tex-Mex and Latin Fusion and more. No matter how well-known and appreciated Hispanic cuisine is, there are many authentic Hispanic dishes you may not be familiar with and a quick glance at the list immediately affirms that Hispanic Heritage restaurants have been and will continue to play a critical role propelling Texas' storied culinary richness and leadership within the global food and beverage industry.

September 15 is set as the starting date for the month as it is important for many reasons. It's the independence anniversary for Latin American countries El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras. From here onwards, the independence days of Mexico and Chile fall on September 16 and September 18, respectively. Dia de la Raza or Columbus Day also falls within this month, on October 12.

"Hispanic Heritage Month demonstrates how Hispanic food and Hispanic restaurant owners have become integrated into the cuisine of America. These TRA member restaurants are gems that should be on every food lover's radar all year long––not just during the month," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the TRA. "And of course, this list isn't exhaustive; we encourage you to seek out many other incredible Hispanic eateries throughout the state. We hope these highlights encourage folks to try new restaurants and flavors but also return to an old favorite. We're so proud of the fact that here in the Texas restaurant industry, our diversity and rich culture is our strength."

To view the list please visit txrestaurant.org//TXHispanicOwnedRestaurants.

ABOUT THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the advocate and indispensable resource for the foodservice industry in Texas. As a leading business association, the TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which comprises approximately 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA, the association proudly continues to protect, advance, and educate a growing industry as the TRA enters its 85th anniversary year. For more information, please visit www.txrestaurant.org .

Ninfa's Fajitas by Becca Wright (PRNewswire)

