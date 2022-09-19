Herbalife Nutrition Presents Scientific Research and Scholarship at AOAC International's Annual Meeting

Company Executives Co-Chair Three Scientific Sessions, Present 11 Scientific Research Posters and Award Scholarships to Graduate Students from the University of Nebraska and Singhania University in Rajasthan, India

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced that eight members of its scientific staff recently co-chaired three scientific sessions, alongside experts from the National Institute of Health, U.S. Pharmacopeia, American Herbal Products Association, and Alkemist Labs, at the 2022 AOAC (Association of Official Agricultural Chemists) International Annual Meeting, which took place August 26-September 1, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company's scientists also presented 11 scientific posters on emerging research including new testing methods, as well as advancements in botanical identification and ingredient testing. Additionally, 2022 Herbalife Nutrition Scholarships for academic research in the areas of analytical and molecular testing, were awarded to Rui Huang, a graduate student at the University of Nebraska, and Raviraj Shinde, a graduate student at the Singhania University in Rajasthan, India.

"Operating an industry-leading botanical science program ensures that we only use the highest quality botanical ingredients and gives consumers the utmost confidence in our products," said Gary Swanson, senior vice president of Quality Assurance and Control, Herbalife Nutrition. "For nearly a decade, our scientists have presented our research and advancements in testing at this annual conference, demonstrating the company's commitment to the science."

In addition to co-chairing sessions, Herbalife Nutrition scientists presented 11 posters at AOAC covering a range of analytical methodologies and advancements in areas including the use of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) for identification of protein powders, botanical identification of botanicals such as cinnamon, and testing methods for measuring cholesterol in fish oil, protein powders, and protein bars, among others. Dr. Adam Faller, a genomic scientist at Herbalife Nutrition, received a "best poster" award from the AOAC for his poster presentation, Differentiation of Cinnamomum tamala from Other Commercially Important Cinnamon Species by Means of DNA Barcoding, Whole Genome Sequencing, and High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography.

In its second year, the 2022 Herbalife Nutrition Scholarship acknowledges student researchers who are advancing analytical or molecular testing, with special emphasis in botanicals, macro or micro-nutrients, and contaminants from chemical, biological, and environmental sources. This year's scholarships were awarded to Rui Huang, a graduate student at the University of Nebraska, and Raviraj Shinde, a graduate student at the Singhania University in Rajasthan, India. As part of the scholarship, the recipients will each receive $4,000 for education purposes, as well as $1,000 for travel to the AOAC International meeting and Herbalife Corporate facilities.

As a global supplier of herbal supplements, Herbalife Nutrition uses over 150 botanical ingredients, including soybeans, tea, and aloe. To ensure product quality, the company has a robust, science-based product development process that is guided by a team of more than 300 scientists. The company currently operates six manufacturing facilities and nine quality control laboratories around the world and makes approximately 65 percent of its nutrition products in-house.

For more information about Herbalife Nutrition's commitment to science backed nutrition, visit www.IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

