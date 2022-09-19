National and Distinguished Leaders in Law to Convene at University of Houston Law Center's John M. O'Quinn Law Building Dedication Conference

Experts to Discuss Role of Legal Education and the Legal Profession in Democracy and Community

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the opening of the new John M. O'Quinn Law Building, some of the most notable names in bar association leadership, the judiciary, law firms, legal employers, and academia will gather at the University of Houston Law Center for a Celebration and Dedication Conference on Friday, Sept. 23.

The conference theme is "Legal Education and the Legal Profession in Promoting Democracy and Community in the 21st Century."

"The UH Law Center has long served as a site for discussion and discourse on so many issues affecting our world. It's only fitting that the dedication of the brand-new John M. O'Quinn Law Building is aligned with a conference featuring a who's who of scholars and leaders in the legal profession. I look forward to being a part of this event and anticipate great conversations among its participants," said Dr. Robert H. McPherson, Interim Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost for the University of Houston.

"It is an exciting time for the University of Houston Law Center. We are celebrating our 75th anniversary and the move into our new home, the new John M. O'Quinn Law Building," said University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "We are proud to be a platform for thought leadership and host events such as this conference that provide greater interaction with the legal community."

The more than 20 prominent speakers and panelists presenting at the conference are:

Deborah Enix-Ross , President of the American Bar Association. Senior adviser to the International Dispute Resolution Group of Debevoise & Plimpton

Erwin Chemerinsky , President of the Association of American Law Schools, Dean and Jesse H. Choper Distinguished Professor of Law at UC Berkeley School of Law

Lonita K. Baker , President of the National Bar Association, Associate Corporate Counsel at Waystar

Dr. Robert H. McPherson , Interim Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost for the University of Houston

Leonard M. Baynes , Dean and Professor of Law for the University of Houston Law Center

Alex B. Roberts , Partner at Beck Redden, President of the University of Houston Law Alumni Association

Greg R. Vetter , Associate Dean and HIPLA Professor of Law for the University of Houston Law Center

Carlos M. Bollar , President of the Hispanic National Bar Association, Co-Chair of Archer & Greiner P.C. Environmental Justice Group

A.B. Cruz III. Acting President of the National Asian Pacific Islander Bar Association, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (ret.), Senior Advisor at BarkerGilmore

Laura Gibson , President of the Texas Bar Association, Managing Partner at Dentons

Christopher V. Popov , President of the Houston Bar Association, Partner at Vinson & Elkins

Renee Knake Jefferson , Joanne and Larry Doherty Chair in Legal Ethics, Professor of Law and Director, Outcomes and Assessments at the University of Houston Law Center

Judge Jeffrey V. Brown , U.S. Southern District Court of Texas

Justice J. Brett Busby , Supreme Court of Texas

Judge J. Michelle Childs , U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod , U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Judge Jenny Rivera , New York Court of Appeals

Gregory M. Bopp , Managing Partner at Bracewell LLP

Alison L. Chen , Managing Partner at Akin Gump

Shauna J. Clark , U.S. Chair; Head of Employment and Labor at Norton Rose Fulbright

Paul Furrh , Attorney and CEO for Lone Star Legal Aid

Roland Garcia , Partner at Greenberg Traurig, Chair of the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board

Kim Ogg , Harris County District Attorney

The Celebration and Dedication Conference is the first large-scale event hosted by UH Law Center in the new world-class building, which opened to students, staff and faculty this fall semester.

The ultramodern nearly $93 million John M. O'Quinn Law Building was designed by the women-owned architecture firm, Shepley Bulfinch. The five-story, cantilevered building has dedicated spaces for instruction, research, clinics and events. At approximately 180,000 square feet, the facility includes a multi-level library, a meditation room, a courtroom, commuter showers with changing rooms, an outdoor terrace, student lounges, an advocacy skills lab, and a convenience store.

The conference is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT at the John M. O'Quinn Law Building, 4170 Martin Luther King Boulevard. Attendees earn 6 hours of Texas MCLE. A reception and building tours will follow.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 15 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

