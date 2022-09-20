AAM Recognized with Three PACE Awards for Innovative EV Technology

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) was honored with three Automotive News PACE awards, the automotive industry's most prestigious award regarding innovation. AAM was named a winner of a PACE Award, a PACE Innovation Partnership Award and a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch all for the company's electric drive innovations. The awards were announced on Sept. 19.

"We are once again honored and grateful to be named an Automotive News PACE, PACE Innovation Partnership Award and PACEpilot Innovation to Watch winner for our electrification technologies," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our products continue to lead the industry in power density, compact packaging, value and innovation and this recognition further supports our work to help our global customers transition to an electric future."

PACE Award

The PACE award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance. AAM was honored for its P3 2-speed Electric Drive Technology featured on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE.

AAM's P3 2-speed Electric Drive Technology is the first volume production application of a P3, 2-speed architecture in a drive axle. The unit also incorporates an electronic limited slip differential (eLSD), another industry first for an electric drive unit. (A P3 hybrid architecture adds an electric machine between the output of the transmission and the wheels. For this application, the electric machine was placed within the axle.)

The 28th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials, or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

PACE Innovation Partnership Award

AAM and Mercedes-AMG were recognized for their high levels of collaboration that rise above everyday joint efforts with a PACE Innovation Partnership Award for work on the P3 2-speed Electric Drive Technology featured on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE.

The PACE Innovation Partnership Award recognizes OEMs and suppliers who have made a strategic difference in getting supplier innovations successfully to market based upon supplier applications, site visit diligence and a review of the entire PACE Finalist field. The awards are determined by a full independent panel of judges.

PACEpilot Innovation to Watch

AAM was also named a 2022 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch for its P4 Integrated 3-In-1 Wheel-End Electric Drive Unit (EDU) which includes a motor, gearbox and inverter in one single compact and lightweight package. The EDU can be used in wheel end, eBeam and other applications for cars, light trucks, last mile delivery and heavy-duty truck platforms. Motor power levels range from 100-350kw and allow for 2-wheel or 4-wheel drive. AAM's technology will be used by REE Automotive Ltd. in it's REEcornerTM technology.

The 3rd annual PACEpilot program was presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACEpilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

This recognition further demonstrates AAM's electrification leadership, which was previously recognized in 2020 with two PACE Awards for the company's electric drive innovation on the Jaguar I-PACE.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

