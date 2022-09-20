Allwyn to build the UK National Lottery of the future with formal award of Fourth Licence

Commitment to substantially increase returns for UK good causes

Will introduce exciting new products and technologies, improving player protection

Fourth Licence starts 1st February 2024 , Allwyn implementing transition plan from new Watford base

Allwyn leading new chapter of reinvigorating National Lottery

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allwyn Entertainment Ltd ("Allwyn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn AG, has been officially awarded the Fourth Licence to operate the National Lottery for a decade starting 1st February 2024. Today's formal award by the UK Gambling Commission kickstarts the process of transition to a bigger, better, and safer National Lottery.

Under Allwyn's stewardship, sales growth is expected to result in the money allocated to UK good causes more than doubling. The National Lottery of the future will build on a cutting-edge technology platform that will improve player protection over the next 10 years and beyond

Allwyn's plans will transform and improve the way the National Lottery operates; bringing more efficiency, greatly improving convenience and access for participation, utilising technology to protect players from gambling harm and providing new and exciting ways to play. Allwyn will invest in retailers to support the recovery and transformation of high streets up and down the country. Together with strategic partners Scientific Games and Vodafone, Allwyn will also put emphasis on working with local SMEs throughout its operations, supporting the growth of a world-class British supply chain.

As the new operator of the National Lottery, Allwyn will prioritise the protection of all participants, particularly those who are vulnerable, and discourage excess, unaffordable play whether online or in stores. Allwyn also intends to reinvigorate safer draw-based games.

With 16 months remaining until the start of the new chapter for the National Lottery, an intensive transition period lies ahead. To that end, Allwyn has opened an office in Watford in order to work near the heart of the current operations, thereby helping to ensure Allwyn and Camelot can work collaboratively to deliver the transition successfully.

Allwyn's chairman, Justin King, commented on the formal award of the Fourth National Lottery Licence:

"Today's award formally marks a fresh start for the National Lottery. We have exciting plans for this important and cherished institution, crucially raising even more proceeds for good causes across the country, improving the player experience through the latest technology and ensuring safe participation. Everyone at Allwyn is ready to meet the challenge of working under a shortened timeframe for transition. We look forward to working closely with Camelot's team over the coming months to ensure the lottery is in its best ever shape when we take the reins in February 2024. "

Sir Keith Mills, bid chair during the Fourth National Lottery Licence Competition and now senior independent director, commented on the formal award of the Fourth National Lottery Licence:

"The whole team at Allwyn is immensely proud to be taking on the responsibility for growing the National Lottery over the next ten years. In our bid proposals we set out our plans to win back customers that have stopped playing and to bring a new generation of players to the National Lottery by introducing new games and technology to capture the imagination of the nation. I'm really looking forward to working with Justin, the Allwyn board and the wider management team to manage the transition as we take over in 2024."

Allwyn's CEO, David Craven, added:

"This moment signals a time for change for the National Lottery. We have already begun this exciting new chapter; our transformation programme has started with energy and purpose from our Watford based headquarters. We must seize this moment, creating the right conditions for The National Lottery to innovate. Our primary transition objective is to responsibly boost performance leading to increased contributions to good causes. We look forward to welcoming the existing Camelot colleagues in Watford to be part of this new, exciting chapter."

Beyond Allwyn's stewardship of the National Lottery, the Company is committed to a wider societal contribution centered on three priority areas of protecting the planet through sector-leading net zero plans, empowering people through greater diversity and accessibility and supporting prosperous places by bringing innovation and investment to UK high streets across the country.

Transition plans are already in motion, and Allwyn is committed to seamless transition from the Third to Fourth Licence, working constructively with Camelot. The Company has assembled a world-class team, led by CEO David Craven, enhanced by secondees from across Allwyn Entertainment's other national lottery businesses.

Allwyn's highly capable and experienced UK team continues to grow and is underpinned by the operating excellence of its global parent company - a leading global lottery operator - whose trusted brands and industry-leading technology are the backbone of thriving lottery operations in Italy, Austria, Greece, Cyprus and the Czech Republic.

About Allwyn Group

The Allwyn group is a leading global lottery operator with wagers grown up to €19 billion in just over ten years. Allwyn builds better lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, and Italy.

Disclaimer

This announcement may include forward-looking statements regarding certain of our plans and our current goals, intentions, beliefs and expectations concerning, among other things, our future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, pending acquisitions or other transactions (including, without limitation, our plans for the operation of the UK National Lottery and the transition to the Fourth Licence), financing plans and the industries in which we operate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Generally, but not always, words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "seek," "continue," "target," "goal," "would" or their negative variations or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Allwyn's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industries in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industries in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those past results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

We do not undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document.

No warranty or representation of any kind, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to, and to the fullest extent permissible by law, no responsibility or liability in contract, tort, or otherwise is or will be accepted by us or any of our directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, or any other party as to the accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information contained in this announcement, including any opinions, forecasts or projections. Nothing in this document shall be deemed to constitute such a representation or warranty or to constitute a recommendation to any person to acquire any securities. Any estimates and projections in this announcement were developed solely for our use at the time at which they were prepared and for limited purposes which may not meet the requirements or objectives of the recipient of this announcement. Nothing in this document should be considered to be a forecast of future profitability or financial position and none of the information in the document is or is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate.

